As The Voice Fans Wait For Season 22 News, Blake Shelton And Carson Daly Are Teaming Up For A Wild New Show

Fans of The Voice are still waiting on any official updates from NBC regarding Season 22 — especially in regards to which coaches will be sitting in the Big Red Chairs — but in the meantime, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly have joined forces for a new show, and it sounds absolutely wild. After Kelly Clarkson spent her spring getting competitive with Snoop Dogg on American Song Contest, it looks like Blake Shelton and Carson Daly want in on that off-season game show action, as they will executive produce and star in the new series Barmageddon on USA Network.

The game show will be set in Blake Shelton’s Nashville bar Ole Red, just in case the title had you thinking this was about lawyerly exams. Carson Daly will take a break from hosting duties this time around, however, with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella taking those particular reins. Daly will be showing off his bartending skills, though, while Shelton will take the stage with his house band to lead a rowdy crowd in live music sing-alongs. But this is a game show, right? What about the games?

On Barmageddon, Nikki Bella will lead pairs of celebrities, who will go head-to-head in a series of bar games with interesting names like Drunken Axe Hole and Sharts (“Shelton Darts,” of course, what did you think a “Shart” was?). Other games that will put a twist on the classics are Air Cannon Cornhole and Keg Curling.

The USA Network show promises to feature a different side to the celebrity contestants, as well as the trio running the show. While Nikki Bella leads the games, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly will offer words of encouragement to their famous friends — and of course there will be heckling. (Any chance we'll see Adam Levine rekindle the bromance with his former Voice rival?) On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two.

It sounds like Barmageddon will give fans more of that fun-loving personality in Blake Shelton that we've come to love on The Voice. The country singer and Carson Daly are the only two members of the NBC singing competition to have participated in all 21 seasons so far. They've formed a close friendship over the past decade, with Daly even officiating Shelton's wedding last year to Gwen Stefani, who he met on The Voice.

As The Voice switched to just one season per year, fans have been without the reality competition for the first time in a decade this spring, and with the Season 21 coaches all busy with other projects — including big changes to Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show — viewers are wondering how that will affect the coaching panel when the show returns this fall.