Carson Daly Had A Bigger Impact On The Voice Co-Star Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding Than We Knew

The Voice host Carson Daly played a huge role in Blake Shelton’s life last year when his country crooning friend married Gwen Stefani. Working together on all 21 seasons of the NBC singing competition forged a friendship between Daly and Shelton that inspired the singer to recruit Daly to officiate his and Stefani’s wedding. But it turns out Daly’s impact didn’t stop there, as the country superstar recently talked about another huge contribution that Daly made to their big day.

Carson Daly had the singular honor of being the only member of The Voice to receive an invitation to the nuptials between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who met on the show when the former No Doubt singer joined as a coach in Season 7. While Daly’s hosting background made him a great candidate for the ceremony’s officiant, Shelton recently told People that it was actually Daly’s idea for Shelton and Stefani to write their own vows.

The artist within Blake Shelton must have kicked in at that moment, because he said he called up hit songwriter Craig Wiseman, giving him the hook for the song that would become “We Can Reach the Stars.” Shelton told Wiseman he wanted the song to sound like ‘90s country, and as the songwriter worked his magic, Shelton said he knew the song was perfect for his ceremony. In his words:

He was coming up with some of the most important stuff. It was unbelievable for me to hear. He’s so good … and halfway through writing the song, I knew everything happened exactly how it was meant to happen. It’s just like, ‘Wow, we did it. I have a song about my wife.’ It’s so exciting to me.

If Carson Daly hadn’t suggested the couple write their own vows, “We Can Reach the Stars” probably wouldn’t exist. Blake Shelton compared writing songs to going to the dentist, so it’s unlikely he would have drilled down that concept without a little goading from his Voice co-worker.

Gwen Stefani’s vows, as well, proved that Carson Daly’s suggestion was a good one, as she wrote about both Blake Shelton’s brother, who died in a car accident at just 24 years old, and his father, who died in 2012. Shelton said her words had a profound effect on him.

She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must've been. Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn't believe how hard it hit me. I felt like at this point, I've kind of gotten calloused. I guess I'm not because that absolutely slayed me. It's hard to even remember what else she even said. I'll never forget that feeling.

There’s little doubt that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding would have been the perfect day regardless (as long as Adam Levine didn’t end up crashing), but it really seems like Carson Daly’s asking them to write their own vows really had a huge impact on the way they’ll remember that special day. If only we all had Craig Wiseman around to adapt our experiences into songs.

The couple recently celebrated their first Christmas together as husband and wife, and as they continue toward their first anniversary, it remains to be seen if we’ll see them reunite again where it all started — in the Big Red Chairs on The Voice. While no official announcements have been made for who the coaches will be in Season 22 this fall, it looks like at least one of the coaches might need to be replaced. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Sheltons will face off once again. In the meantime, check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what shows are premiering soon.