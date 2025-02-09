‘She Really Pissed Me Off’: Ashley Tisdale’s High School Musical Co-Star Recalls Her Giving Off Sharpay Vibes When They Auditioned

High School Musical is one of the most beloved Disney Channel Original movie franchises in the history of the network. Between Kenny Ortega’s catchy hits, like “Breaking Free” and “Getcha Head In The Game,” or the Romeo and Juliet-esque romance between Troy and Gabriella, it was a recipe for success from the beginning. Add in Ashley Tisdale’s classic mean girl antagonist, Sharpay Evans, and you’ve got the perfect high school drama. Now, almost 20 years later, one of her co-stars recalls how she fit the role a little too perfectly, based on the audition phase.

Lucas Grabeel played Ryan Evans opposite Ashley Tisdale’s Sharpay throughout the HSM franchise's original three films from 2006 to 2008. Also, Grabeel briefly reprised Ryan in the spinoff film Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure. The two played the brother and sister duo well, really coming into their roles in the 2007 sequel. However, Grabeel recently revealed at MegaCon Orlando (via People) that he knew Tisdale was right for the role, because she was giving off Sharpay vibes during their auditions:

I was paired with Ashley and she really pissed me off. This girl. I mean, this is why she got the job — she was so Sharpay. She literally, we did the scene, we came out and she's like 'Hey, so I really wanna, like, rehearse and go over it again.' And I was like, 'I'm kinda good, cause I did my homework and I'm ready to go.' And she's like 'No, please,' And I'm like, 'Okay, cool.' ... So we do the scene outside, by ourselves, and she's like 'Okay, so, when I say this line I want you to go over here and make this face. And then at this point, I'm gonna add this line and I want you to react to that.' And I'm like 'Whoa, she's giving me notes.’

Most people might not know this about the HSM stars, but the on-screen twins did not initially get along, despite their matching outfits and perfect harmonies. In a 2017 video, for Ashley Tisdale’s YouTube channel, the two reunited and acknowledged the fact that they actually hated each other at first. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress even said she was probably a little too much like Sharpay and has previously admitted to trying to steal scenes when auditioning in her heyday. Tisdale laughed it off and said a decade has passed, so they can talk about it now.

Lucas Grabeel had a similar lightness talking about their tumultuous past at MegaCon, laughing as he recounted the story. It seems like the two eventually found common ground and became good friends. Reflecting on their audition and Tisdale’s comments, Grabeel explained how she actually got him into Ryan’s mindset:

I went to the callback and I had this, like 'Bro, be professional.' And that is exactly who Ryan is. He has this thing of like, 'I have to perform, she's driving me nuts, but I'll keep it all inside.' So thank you, Ashley for giving me notes.

For many members of the cast, HSM was the opportunity of a lifetime, as it launched their careers. A number of the original wildcats even returned to East High for the Disney+ reboot High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, including Lucas Grabeel. The Halloweentown High actor played a fictionalized version of himself as opposed to his beloved character. Ryan remains a fan-favorite due to his loyalty, and LGBTQ+ fans also hold a special place in their hearts for him.

Fans of the OG movies speculated about Ryan’s sexuality for years, alongside a popularized theory regarding Chad and Ryan’s outfit swap after “I Don’t Dance” in HSM2. Both Grabeel and director Kenny Ortega have acknowledged that they dropped hints about Ryan’s sexuality in the series, as Disney Channel most likely would have not supported an openly gay character at the time. However, they’ve both said that between them, Ryan was always gay, although Grabeel says his character had more of a crush on Chad’s teammate, Zeke.

I'd like to think that Sharpay would have been completely supportive of Ryan coming out, despite their rocky sibling relationship. That aside, as a sibling myself, I kind of love that in real life, Lucas Grabeel and Ashley Tisdale had a begrudging relationship early on. That’s how a lot of real siblings act. You don’t always get along, but you’re there for them when they really need it. That real-life dynamic translated to their theater-crazed on-screen counterparts, and I think it’s what made it a truly accurate portrayal in the end. As Sharpay says, that’s showbiz.

Regardless of how they started, the duo ended up being iconic, and upon rewatching HSM as an adult, they're still some of my favorite characters. You can relive all the Disney Channel nostalgia for yourself by streaming the High School Musical trilogy with a Disney+ subscription.