Bachelor Alum Kicked Off Summer With A Bikini And A Palm Frond, Has Fans Thinking Bachelor In Paradise Is Next

Charity Lawson may be about to kick off Season 20 of The Bachelorette next month, but in the eyes of Bachelor Nation, it’s never too early to start thinking about Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise , that is — the spinoff that drops The Bachelor/Bachelorette outcasts onto the crab-filled beaches of Mexico for a second chance at love. One standout from Zach Shallcross’ recent season of the franchise’s flagship dating show certainly has fans talking, after she kicked off summer with a bikini pic, causing fans to think she’ll be gracing our screens again later this year.

Christina Mandrell, possibly the most polarizing contestant from The Bachelor Season 27, was giving big Paradise energy in a recent Instagram post, in which she sported a brown bikini as she stood in the gorgeous clear water under a huge palm frond. See for yourself:

A post shared by CHRISTINA MANDRELL (@christinamandrell) A photo posted by on

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast has not yet been announced, but many fans seemed to take this as confirmation that Christina Mandrell will be touching sand this summer. Her caption: “New leaf, who dis?” does seem to suggest she’s turning over a new leaf, so perhaps that means a summer romance on The Bachelor franchise’s best series ?

Several people in the comments of her post seemed to think so, celebrating the possibility of seeing more from the Tennessee native who arrived to Bachelor Mansion in a party bus . Their responses included:

YES THIS MEANS BIP!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 – courtstinycorner

BIP for the win!! – nahna_alli

Paradise let’s goooooo – kimionwheels

BIP?!!!!! – danyellowleaa

Many of her fellow Bachelor Nation veterans commented on the thirst trap of it all, with some voicing their support of Christina Mandrell’s possible return to the franchise, saying:

Spicyyyyy🔥🔥🔥🔥 – Susie Evans

My girl 😍🙌 – Madison Johnson

My ANGEL 🔥 – Holland Parsons

Love dis – Victoria Paul

Ok ok ok ok 🔥 – Davia Esther Bunch

If I don’t see this on the beach I will pass away. – Sonia Sharma

There was a time when Bachelor Nation thought Christina Mandrell might be the next Bachelorette , but that was before she was villainized for supposedly intimidating the other women in the house and sent home by Zach Shallcross. The breakup became a viral moment for The Bachelor Season 27, thanks to Mandrell’s tearful begs of, “Help me, help me, help me.” You can relive the moment below:

Christina Mandrell — the niece of country music legend Barbara Mandrell — has a big personality that obviously rubbed some people the wrong way on The Bachelor. However, that’s definitely the kind of energy we need to see in Sayulita, Mexico.