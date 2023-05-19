Bachelor Alum Kicked Off Summer With A Bikini And A Palm Frond, Has Fans Thinking Bachelor In Paradise Is Next
The beach is back?
Charity Lawson may be about to kick off Season 20 of The Bachelorette next month, but in the eyes of Bachelor Nation, it’s never too early to start thinking about Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise, that is — the spinoff that drops The Bachelor/Bachelorette outcasts onto the crab-filled beaches of Mexico for a second chance at love. One standout from Zach Shallcross’ recent season of the franchise’s flagship dating show certainly has fans talking, after she kicked off summer with a bikini pic, causing fans to think she’ll be gracing our screens again later this year.
Christina Mandrell, possibly the most polarizing contestant from The Bachelor Season 27, was giving big Paradise energy in a recent Instagram post, in which she sported a brown bikini as she stood in the gorgeous clear water under a huge palm frond. See for yourself:
The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast has not yet been announced, but many fans seemed to take this as confirmation that Christina Mandrell will be touching sand this summer. Her caption: “New leaf, who dis?” does seem to suggest she’s turning over a new leaf, so perhaps that means a summer romance on The Bachelor franchise’s best series?
Several people in the comments of her post seemed to think so, celebrating the possibility of seeing more from the Tennessee native who arrived to Bachelor Mansion in a party bus. Their responses included:
- YES THIS MEANS BIP!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 – courtstinycorner
- BIP for the win!! – nahna_alli
- Paradise let’s goooooo – kimionwheels
- BIP?!!!!! – danyellowleaa
Many of her fellow Bachelor Nation veterans commented on the thirst trap of it all, with some voicing their support of Christina Mandrell’s possible return to the franchise, saying:
- Spicyyyyy🔥🔥🔥🔥 – Susie Evans
- My girl 😍🙌 – Madison Johnson
- My ANGEL 🔥 – Holland Parsons
- Love dis – Victoria Paul
- Ok ok ok ok 🔥 – Davia Esther Bunch
- If I don’t see this on the beach I will pass away. – Sonia Sharma
There was a time when Bachelor Nation thought Christina Mandrell might be the next Bachelorette, but that was before she was villainized for supposedly intimidating the other women in the house and sent home by Zach Shallcross. The breakup became a viral moment for The Bachelor Season 27, thanks to Mandrell’s tearful begs of, “Help me, help me, help me.” You can relive the moment below:
Christina Mandrell — the niece of country music legend Barbara Mandrell — has a big personality that obviously rubbed some people the wrong way on The Bachelor. However, that’s definitely the kind of energy we need to see in Sayulita, Mexico.
We still have a while to wait before we know who will appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, as some of the cast members will come from Charity Lawson's upcoming season of The Bachelorette. You can start getting to know those guys when Season 20 kicks off at 9 p.m. ET Monday, June 26, on ABC. Also, check out our 2023 TV schedule to see all of the upcoming summer shows.
