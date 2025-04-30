‘I’m Your Girl.’ Hannah Brown’s Bachelor In Paradise Role Has Been Revealed, And I’m Officially Excited For Season 10
Bring on Hannah Beast!
When Bachelor in Paradise returns to the 2025 TV schedule for its 10th season, fans will notice quite a few big changes. For one, production has packed Salley Carson's suitcase and moved out of Sayulita, Mexico, and when the Bachelor Nation singles reach their new home in Costa Rica, they’ll be greeted by a familiar face. Hannah Brown has signed on in a surprising new role that has me really excited for the spinoff.
Jesse Palmer is still expected to appear as the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 host, with Wells Adams presumably taking his usual spot behind the bar. This time, though, they'll be joined by Hannah Brown, who will reportedly be stationed in the all-new Champagne Lounge. The former Bachelorette opened up about what exactly she’ll be doing (other than pouring the bubbly), telling US Weekly:
Hannah Brown is one of the most famous Bachelor alums of all time, and I'm thrilled that we're going to get more of her on our screens. The fact that this is happening in a new Champagne Lounge speaks to just one of what I expect to be several big changes to the format, with Scott Teti joining as the new showrunner.
It was confirmed at Grant Ellis’ Bachelor finale that Golden contestants will be joining the new Bachelor in Paradise season, so I’m wondering if maybe Hannah Brown’s lounge is a quieter, shadier (maybe even — dare I say it — air-conditioned?!) spot for the more senior members of the cast.
So many details have yet to be revealed, but I’ll be happy to have Hannah Brown in whatever capacity. It sounds like she’s equally excited to return to Bachelor in Paradise, where she’s made cameo appearances and hosted dates in past seasons. She continued:
It’s exactly that honesty mixed with compassion that has Jesse Palmer thinking Hannah Brown’s going to fit in so well on Season 10. He said in his own US Weekly interview:
The host also hyped the new location, saying Costa Rica brings a whole new feel to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Bachelor in Paradise hit new lows in Season 9 with major plots including a “poop baby” (who thought constipated contestants would make for good TV?) and all of the couples breaking up pretty much as soon as they were contractually allowed to. Now with a fresh crew behind the scenes, the new locale, Golden contestants to mix it up and the great Hannah Brown coming on board, I could not be more excited to see what Season 10 brings.
No premiere date has been announced yet, but Jesse Palmer said to expect it to air this summer on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Best Episode From 32 Classic Sitcoms
The Last Of Us' Gabriel Luna And Catherine O'Hara Recreated A Photo From Their First Movie 16 Years Ago, And I Can't Get Over His Smooth Baby Face