‘I’m Your Girl.’ Hannah Brown’s Bachelor In Paradise Role Has Been Revealed, And I’m Officially Excited For Season 10

When Bachelor in Paradise returns to the 2025 TV schedule for its 10th season, fans will notice quite a few big changes. For one, production has packed Salley Carson's suitcase and moved out of Sayulita, Mexico, and when the Bachelor Nation singles reach their new home in Costa Rica, they’ll be greeted by a familiar face. Hannah Brown has signed on in a surprising new role that has me really excited for the spinoff.

Jesse Palmer is still expected to appear as the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 host, with Wells Adams presumably taking his usual spot behind the bar. This time, though, they'll be joined by Hannah Brown, who will reportedly be stationed in the all-new Champagne Lounge. The former Bachelorette opened up about what exactly she’ll be doing (other than pouring the bubbly), telling US Weekly:

I think of myself as Paradise Relations. I am there to make sure that whatever people need, whatever the experience that they’re supposed to have, I’m going to be there. People need help setting up a magical moment with the person that they’re falling in love with? I’m your girl. If you need some advice on how to express your interest in someone, come to me.

Hannah Brown is one of the most famous Bachelor alums of all time, and I'm thrilled that we're going to get more of her on our screens. The fact that this is happening in a new Champagne Lounge speaks to just one of what I expect to be several big changes to the format, with Scott Teti joining as the new showrunner.

It was confirmed at Grant Ellis’ Bachelor finale that Golden contestants will be joining the new Bachelor in Paradise season, so I’m wondering if maybe Hannah Brown’s lounge is a quieter, shadier (maybe even — dare I say it — air-conditioned?!) spot for the more senior members of the cast.

So many details have yet to be revealed, but I’ll be happy to have Hannah Brown in whatever capacity. It sounds like she’s equally excited to return to Bachelor in Paradise, where she’s made cameo appearances and hosted dates in past seasons. She continued:

It’s so awesome to be back, but just in a new role. I’m really honored and super excited to, hopefully, be a really helpful addition that these contestants can really lean on, and feel safe to be heard and also be able to feel like, ‘OK, she’s going to tell me like it is.’

It’s exactly that honesty mixed with compassion that has Jesse Palmer thinking Hannah Brown’s going to fit in so well on Season 10. He said in his own US Weekly interview:

She’s never afraid to tell it how it is, there’s never a boring day around Hannah Brown. Beyond Wells, who is already amazing, now you have another perspective, another personality.

The host also hyped the new location, saying Costa Rica brings a whole new feel to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

I think Costa Rica as a backdrop is exciting. Not only do you have the beach, now you have the jungle. It’s sexy, it’s romantic, it’s mysterious, it’s dangerous. … It’s going to be an incredible party.

Bachelor in Paradise hit new lows in Season 9 with major plots including a “poop baby” (who thought constipated contestants would make for good TV?) and all of the couples breaking up pretty much as soon as they were contractually allowed to. Now with a fresh crew behind the scenes, the new locale, Golden contestants to mix it up and the great Hannah Brown coming on board, I could not be more excited to see what Season 10 brings.

No premiere date has been announced yet, but Jesse Palmer said to expect it to air this summer on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.