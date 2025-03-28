Bachelor In Paradise's Wells Adams Explained Why Having Leads From The Bachelorette On The Show Is ‘So Funny,’ And I'd Never Thought About This Before

The Bachelor Season 29 has come to an end, with Grant Ellis getting engaged at the end of a three-hour season finale , and that means one thing — it’s time for Bachelor in Paradise. The beachy spinoff is returning this summer, and after a big twist was confirmed , I got to thinking about who all we might see joining the cast. I must not be the only one, because Wells Adams’ opinion about casting leads on BiP is making the rounds, and I never thought about it this way.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is set to hit the 2025 TV schedule sometime this summer after skipping a year in 2024. With a new showrunner this time around, we may see some big changes regarding the spinoff’s location and format. We don’t even know if Wells Adams will return as the bartender, but if he does, I bet he’s hoping to see some former leads of the dating shows, as he told the Lightweights podcast ahead of Season 9:

We [had] the most bachelorettes come to Paradise that we've ever had on any season, that's very interesting. Having leads in Paradise is so funny to me, because they've gone from a world where they are the star to a world where you're not the star at all.

That’s a really interesting take, because it’s so true. It’s certainly rare to have someone go from leading their own show to being thrown in the pool of Paradise players, but it’s happened to two from The Bachelorette. Becca Kufrin was on Season 7, while Rachel Recchia appeared on the disastrous ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise .

I can imagine it must be quite a shock to go from having so many people fighting for your affection to being just one of many trying to couple up with each other. As the bartender who’s sitting back and watching the chaos around him, I can see how Wells Adams might find that amusing.

It will be interesting to see if and how Season 10 changes The Traitors alum's perspective — again, assuming he returns to BiP — because with the addition of the Golden cast members, the beach may have a whole new vibe.

Jesse Palmer confirmed on The Bachelor Season 29 finale that The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima and The Golden Bachelorette fan favorite Gary Levingston were officially joining the cast of the summer spinoff. They will join Zoe McGrady, who Grant Ellis eliminated after Fantasy Suites, and Jenn Tran cast-offs Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton.

We’ll have to wait to see what other Bachelor Nation alums join those five and if any former leads are among them. Wells Adams has also spoken about the possibility of The Bachelor Season 25 lead Matt James joining Bachelor in Paradise following his shocking breakup with Rachael Kirkconnell . Technically, with Golden contestants now in play, Gerry Turner could be cast, since he and Theresa Nist divorced not long after his season.

I can’t think of too many other leads who might be available to hit the beach, but regardless of how it plays out, I’m excited for Bachelor in Paradise’s return.