A Big Bachelor In Paradise Twist Has Been Confirmed, But I’m Actually More Intrigued By Another Series Featuring Bachelor Alumni

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the ending of Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor, which aired March 24. You can stream the episode with your Hulu subscription if you need to catch up.

Bachelor in Paradise is returning to the 2025 TV schedule after taking last year off, and we’ve finally got confirmation that a big twist is coming. Jesse Palmer delivered the news at the end of a long, three-hour Bachelor finale that saw Grant Ellis get engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa, and while I’m cautiously optimistic about returning to the beach, I’m also actually quite intrigued by the upcoming Hulu series Got to Get Out, which features a trio of faces familiar to the franchise.

Bachelor In Paradise’s First Golden Contestants Revealed

Jesse Palmer revealed that for the first time, contestants from The Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette will be joining their younger counterparts on Bachelor in Paradise. This was rumored to be one of the big changes coming to Season 10, and not only was this confirmed Monday night, but we were introduced to the first two cast members — Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston.

Leslie Fhima was the runner-up on Gerry Turner’s season, but you may remember her better as the Golden contestant who made the 69 joke during Fantasy Suites. Gary Levingston, meanwhile, became a fan favorite on Joan Vassos’ season and was one of our top picks to lead The Golden Bachelor Season 2. He had expressed interest in joining BiP before, and it sounds like both of them are ready to do some dancing on the beach.

I have to admit, Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 kind of lost me with the whole poop baby storyline and then with all three couples breaking up immediately. Season 10 will feature a new showrunner, so I’m keeping an open mind, but in the meantime, I may have to fire up my Hulu subscription for a fling with Got to Get Out.

Three Bachelor Alumni Will Compete On Upcoming Hulu Series

One of the many things advertised during The Bachelor’s three-hour finale was Got to Get Out, and I was immediately excited after seeing the trailer (though that should not be taken as justification for continuing the three-hour finales, thank you very much). The competition show will feature a cast of half reality stars, half civilians, and take a look at who’s making an appearance:

Got To Get Out | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Three members of The Bachelor franchise will be looking to win some cash — Demi Burnett, Clare Crawley and Susan Noles. What a fantastic trio of women. All three are known for speaking their minds and should be a blast to watch. I absolutely need to know why The Golden Bachelor alum is dressed in a big Santa suit and screaming that retired NFL star Rashad Jennings is dead to her.

Got to Get Out appears to be Hulu’s answer to The Traitors (streaming with a Peacock subscription), as it involves reality stars strategizing with and against each other for a cash prize.

Will it be as good as The Traitors? I doubt it, because that’s a seriously high bar. Simu Liu could never match Alan Cumming’s iconic outfits (though I’d be down to watch him try). And as happy as I am with the Bachelor Nation members, nobody really reaches the caliber of the incomparable Gabby Windey, and that’s OK! I don’t need it to match the Peacock hit; I’m frankly content to see Spencer Pratt back on TV being the villain he was born to be.

If Got to Get Out sounds as interesting to you as it does to me, tune in for the series premiere coming to Hulu on Friday, April 11. Meanwhile, Jesse Palmer said Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 will premiere on ABC this summer.