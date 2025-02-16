Wells Adams Wants Rachael Kirkconnell And Matt James On Bachelor In Paradise. I Think That's The Hottest Bachelor Take I've Heard In A While
Just say no.
After going on hiatus following a disastrous ninth season followed by breakups, Bachelor in Paradise will return to the 2025 TV schedule with a new showrunner and a fresh group of Bachelor Nation singles hoping to find love (or Instagram followers). It’s not unusual to see contestants with still freshly broken hearts take the beach, and sometimes they’re even brought face-to-face with their exes. That’s apparently what Wells Adams is hoping to see with Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, and I am not here for this hot take.
Wells Adams Suggests Paradise For Matt James And Rachael Kirkconnell
Matt James’ social media announcement that he and Rachael Kirkconnell had broken up after four years of dating shocked Bachelor Nation alumni and fans alike. Not only that, but Kirkconnell filling in some of the gaps of what happened on Call Her Daddy barely softened the blow. Former The Bachelorette contestant and BIP bartender Wells Adams was as surprised as anyone, but he told Parade that maybe the split presented them with an opportunity, saying:
Hopefully, Wells Adams was just joking, because the thought of Rachael Kirkconnell and/or Matt James showing up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is the hottest Bachelor take I’ve heard in a while. It’s highly unlikely that either one would ever consider it and, in my opinion, they absolutely shouldn’t.
Matt James And/Or Rachael Kirkconnell On Bachelor In Paradise Is A Bad Idea
There’s one big reason why this former couple would likely never agree to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, and that’s because they separated themselves from the franchise following the racism scandal of Matt James’ season. Despite being one of the longest-standing couples ever to come out of the show, neither of them ever appeared in the audience at a finale or showed up to host a group date. They chose each other, and they moved on.
Knowing that this is already the slimmest of potential scenarios, however, I don’t think either of them should return to the franchise, for their own well-being. Rachael Kirkconnell was villainized for past racist actions, which included attending an antebellum-themed fraternity party in 2018, and I doubt she wants to relive any of what we went through publicly in 2021.
As for Matt James, despite Rachael Kirkconnell denying that there was cheating involved in their breakup, the former Bachelor has been criticized by fans for the way he blindsided Kirkconnell with the breakup announcement — posting the Instagram photo as she got on an international flight, where he knew she wouldn’t have use of her phone for 12 hours.
Bachelor Nation’s fanbase has, unfortunately, been known to get pretty toxic, sending death threats to the reality stars for no reason at all. With everything Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have already been through, I think their history with the franchise is too charged for either of them to make a well-received comeback. With that, I hope they ignore Wells Adams’ musings and stay far away from Bachelor in Paradise.
Heidi Venable
