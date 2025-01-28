All The Bachelor Season 29 Eliminations For Grant Ellis, Updated Weekly

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the most recently aired episode of Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor. If you’re not caught up, episodes are available to stream with a Hulu subscription . If you want to know how the season allegedly ends, spoilers for Grant’s season can be found here .

Grant Ellis’ journey to find love as The Bachelor has officially begun! Twenty-five women exited the limos on Night 1 of the season airing on the 2025 TV schedule , hoping to make an impression on Grant. Each week fewer and fewer women will remain until Grant ultimately decides which one he wants to propose to. Before that can happen, however, a lot of hearts are going to be broken, and that’s where I come in. Each week I’ll be updating this story with the latest eliminations.

From rose ceremonies to bad connections to dramatic 2-on-1 dates, I’ll be documenting each exit on Grant Ellis’ season , telling you when each woman was sent packing and under what circumstances. So whether you missed a week or just can’t remember what happened to any particular contestant, I’ve got you covered and will be updating this list weekly at the end of each episode.

Let’s take a look at who got sent home on the latest episode of The Bachelor Season 29:

Night 1 Rose Ceremony: Seven Fail To Make An Impression

The first night in Bachelor Mansion is historically brutal. These contestants have gone through the long audition process, packed their bags and prepared to be away from home for weeks, and then all of a sudden, it’s over before it even really started. As is typical, Grant Ellis’ first night — which included a no-drama llama, several kisses and a surprise appearance from his sister — seemed overwhelming for all involved, but when it was over, seven women failed to receive the all-important flower at the rose ceremony. Grant said goodbye to:

Christina Smith

J’Nae Squires Horton (Maybe Grant’s not a LeBron James fan?)

(Maybe Grant’s not a LeBron James fan?) Kelsey Curtis

Kyleigh Henrich (She heard he liked to salsa, so she brought him chips and salsa.)

(She heard he liked to salsa, so she brought him chips and salsa.) Neicey Baxter

Radhika Gupta

Savannah Quinn (You know that connection's not there when you bring cake and still get sent home.)

It’s typical to see about a third of the contestants sent home on Night 1. Joey Graziadei eliminated 10 of his starting 32 in Season 28, and before him, Zach Shallcross sent 10 of 30 home. Grant Ellis started with fewer women and therefore didn’t have quite as many Night 1 goodbyes.

Bookmark this link so you can check back next week to see how close Grant Ellis is getting to finding his fiancée. New episodes of The Bachelor air at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu, one of the best streaming services to subscribe to.