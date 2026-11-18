CBS News entered a new chapter in October 2025 when David Ellison hired Bari Weiss to serve as its editor-in-chief. Since then, Weiss has initiated a number of changes throughout the storied media organization, with some of those alterations being praised and others being panned. Early on, it was reported that Ellison had considerable faith in Weiss and, per a recent report, she entered the company like a “hero” of sorts. However, that same report includes claims about how the situation has allegedly shifted for her.

In some circles, Weiss was viewed as a breath of fresh air for CBS News, while other pundits viewed her as something of a wildcard. That latter assertion was mostly due to the fact that she had no formal experience working within the realm of broadcast journalism. Nevertheless, given her success with her online platform, The Free Press (which was acquired by the now-defunct Paramount Skydance), she had reason to be confident. However, per a source for RadarOnline, Weiss is facing ratings-related pressure:

Bari arrived like a conquering hero, promising to fix everything. But you can't save a network if nobody is watching. People are asking, 'What exactly are we paying for?'

The past few months have seen some of CBS News’ programming – like CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes – experience drops in their ratings. Said declines in viewership have notably come on the heels of staffing changes made the shows. For instance, Weiss named Tony Dokoupil as the lead anchor of the evening news program earlier this year, while she and executive producer Nick Bilton fired several high-profile staffers from 60 this past summer.

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As noted by Radar, 60 Minutes’ October 11th broadcast notched on 6.06million viewers and, within that sum were 767,000 adults within the aged 25-54 demographic. That number marked a 10 million decrease from the previous week. All the while, CBS Mornings has come in behind morning news shows from rival networks. Following Dokoupil’s debut on CBS Evening News this past March, that show dropped below 4 million viewers, signifying a 15% decrease from the previous year. A network insider added this about the stats:

These numbers make executives nervous. You can survive bad press and angry employees. But when viewers disappear, everybody wants somebody to blame.

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In terms of that remark about “bad press and angry employees,” that seemingly refers to the reports and rumors that have been swirling around Bari Weiss’ tenure. Former CBS staffers have criticized her, with some even making claims of “journalistic interference” amid her time on the job. Veteran newsman Dan Rather also didn’t mince words about Weiss and other execs, as he accused them of “destroying” the network. Meanwhile, company sources have shared varied takes on working with Weiss, as some call the experience productive and others making claims of difficulties on that front.

Weiss herself is aware of the concerns, and she recently addressed the 60 Minutes responses head on, asserting that the show is doing “tremendously well.” The E-I-C also shed light on her biggest goal for CBS News moving forward. Per Weiss, her desire is to build the company into an institution that the general public can rely on in “an era of collapsing trust.” She also wants to “marry the energy and vibrancy and vitality of the independent creator world” with “the rigor and standards of” a legacy news brand.

Nevertheless, another insider alleges that Bari Weiss is “making enemies inside the building while losing viewers outside it,” which is apparently a “deadly combination.” These allegations should, of course, all be taken with a grain of salt, as CBS News nor parent company Skydance have given any indication that Weiss’ job is in jeopardy. For now, we can only wait and see how she continues to navigate her position.