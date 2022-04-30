Batwoman’s Javicia Leslie And More React To The Show’s Cancellation

Batwoman’s showrunner delivered some sad news to fans of the CW series on Friday, sharing that it had been cancelled after three seasons . Caroline Dries admitted she was “bummed” at the news, but “full of gratitude” for leading the production of 51 episodes of the superhero series. Following the update, the show’s cast has reacted as well, including Batwoman herself, Javicia Leslie.

Shortly after the cancellation was announced, Javicia Leslie took to Instagram to share a set of photos and videos from her experience as the DC superhero over the years, along with a sweet message. Check it out:

A post shared by Javicia Leslie 🌙 (@javicia) A photo posted by on

Leslie was cast as the Batwoman replacement for Ruby Rose in mid-2020 , becoming the first Black actress to play the hero in a live-action TV or movie production. When her first episode aired in January 2021, many fans got behind the new character of Ryan Wilder right away , calling her “badass” and asking her to “walk all over” them.

Per Javicia Leslie’s social media goodbye to Batwoman, it’s clear she had a ton of fun everyday on the set of the CW series. She shared putting the cowl on for the first time and crying, along with various other BTS from the set.

Meagan Tandy, who played Sophie Moore, a member of the Bat team and Batwoman’s love interest, also shared her reaction to the cancellation via Instagram . She penned a letter to her character, saying she was “proud” of her:

A post shared by Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) A photo posted by on

Camrus Johnson, who played Luke Fox and his alter ego Batwing also capped off his time on Batwoman by taking to social media. On Twitter , the actor thanked the fans and shared that it was an “honor” to play the Batwoman character:

After 51 episodes of fun, Batwoman is coming to an end! A good 90% of the people that have called out “Luke Fox!” to me on the street have been black men between the ages of 30-45, and the words you’ve said to me over the years have meant the world. It was an honor to play 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ADBuHKm0ZHApril 29, 2022 See more

Rachel Skarsten, who played one of Gotham’s most infamous criminals Alice, shared another set photo and said she was “grateful” for everything the show had given her in the past three seasons of being on the show. She also shouted out the fans for their “enduring support” with this Instagram post:

A post shared by RACHEL SKARSTEN (@rachieskarsten) A photo posted by on

Nicole Kang, who portrayed Mary Hamilton in Batwoman and whose arc brought her to become Poison Ivy, also posted a heartfelt goodbye. Of course she had to strut her incredible green costume first though:

A post shared by Nicole Kang (@nicolekang) A photo posted by on

Natalie Abrams, who served as a staff writer and story editor for 50 out of 51 episodes also reacted to the cancellation on Twitter . The writer said the TV show “changed” her life and she’ll be “forever in awe” of what Batwoman accomplished in its three seasons:

Deeply saddened by this news. #Batwoman changed my life. This show was a true joy to be on. Grateful to have worked with this cast and crew, and especially the writers. @carolinedries is a fearless storyteller whose guidance has been invaluable. Forever in awe of what we all did. https://t.co/bpIZm2PoTUApril 29, 2022 See more