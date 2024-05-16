Below Deck Fans Are Standing Behind The New Chef, But I Have Mixed Feelings About Him

Below Deck continues to struggle as the drama between crew members simmers closer to explosive territories. This week it wasn’t just Chief Stew Fraser who found himself at odds with Chef Nick, who replaced beloved Chef Anthony after his firing, but also Steward Paris. It seems like the interior team can’t figure out how to support the kitchen, and fans are sick of the nonsensical drama. They were quick to take to social media to defend him, but I have mixed feelings about all the praise.

In case you haven’t caught this week’s episode or streamed it with a Peacock subscription yet, here’s what you missed: Frustrated with Nick’s lack of communication with him, Fraser seemed to pass his duties off to Paris this charter. While it’s not unusual for a lower-status steward to help out during food services, it was surprising to see Paris challenge every decision Nick was making. Not only did she demand that he add more garnish to the plates, but she also completely changed the service plans during the beach lunch and later even criticized his crepe-making skills as if she were a professional chef.

Fans Are Praising Chef Nick For Keeping His Cool This Week

Chefs on reality shows aren’t known for keeping an even temper — just look at Chef Gordon Ramsay who rose to television fame by shouting insults at contestants on Hell’s Kitchen — but Nick appeared to do just that this week, at least in some fans’ eyes:

Ummmm Chef Nick has some serious patience compared to any of the #BelowDeck Chefs in history. The other Chefs would have exploded on Paris after being told how to make a crepe! pic.twitter.com/NtwEBAmyzKMay 14, 2024

It’s one thing for the interior to micromanage the chef if the food isn’t up to standard, but Chef Nick has faced no complaints from the last two charters he’s been on. Even Captain Kerry has praised his work, much to the chagrin of Fraser. The fact that he’s excelling at the job he’s been hired to do is yet another reason why fans, like the one below, can’t help but root for his success and defend him against the interior team.

Yoooo. The chef just got there and the clients are loving his food and haven’t complained yet. Let it go and, Paris, if I hear drizzle one more time. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/DzOThFnOqoMay 14, 2024

It shouldn’t be up to Below Deck fans to defend a Chef who appears to be doing a great job in the eyes of the guests. In fact, if Fraser was the type of leader he claims to be, he would have pulled Paris from food service before he got called into Captain Kerry’s office at the end of the episode.

But He’s Not Perfect, And Fans Shouldn’t Treat Him As Such

As much as I agree with all the things fans are saying about Chef Nick online after this week’s episode, there is a part of me that is apprehensive of all the support he’s getting. Sure, he’s a great chef, but he’s also been caught on multiple occasions making snide and often misogynistic comments to and about Paris.

Last week was ripe with his rude comments about Paris, even calling her his third favorite stew. Things got even worse this week when he said in his confessional that she should go “scrub toilets” instead of judging the way he does his job.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keep Reading About Below Deck (Image credit: Bravo/Peacock) RHONY Alum Jill Zarin Appeared On Below Deck, And Fans And Cast Members Were Not Happy To See Her

Sure, Paris’s job might entail cleaning bathrooms after the charter guests, but Nick said it in a derogatory way that rubbed me the wrong way. It felt less like a gentle reminder to “stay in her lane” and more of a comment about how she is beneath him and should remember that. Besides, it’s not the first time he made a comment like that about her.

It would be a lot easier for me to support Chef Nick like the countless other fans if he told Paris to stick to her job and he’ll stick to his in a respectable, adult manner. Instead, the two continue to play games, spurred on by the villainous Fraser’s own medalling.

With only one charter left this season, it’s unlikely that any of the three drama offenders will face any real consequences like joining the handful of fired cast members from this season. At this point, I'll take the frivolous boat romances over this tasteless drama.

You can catch next week's episode on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, also make sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule to see what else is hitting the small screen soon.