Below Deck's Fraser Olender On Why His Makeup Looks 'So Bad' During The Show's Confessionals
Someone call the Jersey Shore, it's GTL time on Below Deck.
Below Deck's ninth season is underway, with Captain Lee finally at the helm. And his ragtag crew are up to some hilariously naked and drunk shenanigans. But beyond the usual drama, fans have been distracted by something a little more glaring: Fraser Olender’s makeup during the show's confessionals. The second stew is now explaining why it looks “so bad” as to be noticeable by viewers.
The confessional interviews are typically reserved for castmates to make shady comments about what's going on at that moment in his season. Yet I can't seem to ever hear what Fraser Olender is saying in his own for the show – his orangey makeup is just so loud. It's some cross between an Oompa Loompa and a castmate on the Jersey Shore. And Olender not only agrees but is “furious.” He explained to Hannah Ferrier on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed! podcast:
Series alum Hannah Ferrier knows a thing or two about feeling some kind of way after unfortunate circumstances transpire on the show. Hers just happen to be the getting fired by Captain Sandy kind, whereas her colleague only looks like a senior citizen after decades in the sun. However, the star doesn't think he'll get over the put up job anytime soon, saying:
If it's any consolation to fans, Fraser Olender said he doesn't do fake tans “at all.” The continuously discussed confessionals are just the result of “terrible makeup,” and he in fact recommended that Bravo find new makeup artists for future pickups. Luckily for the Below Deck star, though, he got one thing good from his time on the show: a good friendship with co-star Jake Foulger, who he had an interesting three-way kiss with in the hot tub this past season.
Not a bad trade. Still, going forward, he said he's “never ever” having anyone but himself do his makeup again. And we can't say we blame him… For more Below Deck, tune into Bravo on Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST!
