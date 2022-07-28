Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Reflects On His Heart Attack With A Sweet Message To Fans

Last July, actor Bob Odenkirk unexpectedly had a heart attack while shooting Better Call Saul. News of the scary health situation hit the internet pretty quickly and with his future in doubt, fans responded with a massive outpouring of support. Now, a year later, Odenkirk is reflecting on all that support he received, and he responded with a touching note to fans.

The fifty-nine-year-old actor took to Twitter to reflect on his situation and salute all the unnamed people who gave him “a wave of goodwill and warmth.” You can check out his thoughtful note below…

A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with "quietus" and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary.

Bob Odenkirk talked publicly about what happened during his health emergency a few months ago. The Emmy winner was on the set of Better Call Saul shooting a scene when he had a heart attack. Co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian immediately alerted the health officers Angie Meyer and Rosa Estrada, who performed CPR and even used a defibrillator. Odenkirk revived after three tries with the defibrillator and was rushed to the hospital, where he eventually made a full recovery.

Both because there are so many fans of Odenkirk’s work and also likely because he was young and seemed so healthy, the collective reaction to his heart attack on the internet was one of complete shock and sadness. Co-star Michael McKean, longtime collaborator David Cross and so many more sent out messages of hope and strength and hundreds of thousands of fans joined them in their well-wishes. Odenkirk later said on a podcast (opens in new tab) that he wasn’t shown any of the messages for a few weeks while he was recovering, but he said he’ll spend the rest of his life thinking about and appreciating all that love.

The final season of Better Call Saul is currently airing on AMC. There are three episodes to go with the series officially concluding on August 15th. Response to the entire show has been extremely positive with six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as a slew of nominations for its various brilliant actors including Bob Odenkirk.

In addition to Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad which it spun off from, Odenkirk has spent his career doing a wide variety of different things and has a ton of great movies and TV show appearances. He started as a writer and worked on a variety of projects including The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show. He also starred on Mr. Show alongside David Cross and played a variety of supporting roles in movies. More recently, he also expanded into the action genre with the lead role in the film Nobody and has other exciting projects on the horizon. Hopefully he has a few more decades of incredible performances to come.