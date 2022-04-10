Bob Odenkirk's Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

As someone who has been a fan of both television and film for some time, there’s one name that I’ve seen pop up pretty consistently in some of my favorite projects, and it's that of Bob Odenkirk. Whether he's starring in critically acclaimed television shows or having roles in Academy Award-nominated movies, Bob Odenkirk has shown just how amazing he is as an actor.

If you’re like me and you’re looking for the best Bob Odenkirk movies and TV shows that are streaming right now, or available to rent, check out some of these picks below.

(Image credit: AMC)

Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul (2009 - Present)

While Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are two very different shows, they take place in the same universe. Breaking Bad tells the story of Walter White, a seemingly normal man who builds a meth empire to provide for his family after he is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Better Call Saul is a prequel spinoff of that show, telling the story of lawyer / scammer Saul Goodman - otherwise known as Jimmy McGill - who's played by Bob Odenkirk.

Arguably, this is where many people heard about Bob Odenkirk, because his portrayal of Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad was so good, it warranted a whole new series that is about to enter its sixth and final season. And, for good reason, too. It’s a sin that Odenkirk has yet to win a Primetime Emmy award for his portrayal throughout the two shows, as he is phenomenal and really showed his acting talent. If you have never seen either of these series, I’d recommend watching Breaking Bad first, and then Better Call Saul. S’all good, man!

(Image credit: Pixar)

The Incredibles 2 (2018)

Like nearly every celebrity under the sun, Bob Odenkirk signed on to voice a role in a Pixar film, this one being The Incredibles 2. A sequel to the film, The Incredibles, this movie follows the super-powered family as they take on a new, secret job that could change the lives of supers everywhere.

While Bob Odenkirk’s character in The Incredibles 2 is quite different from Saul Goodman or any of his other characters, you can tell straight away that it’s him. His character, Winston, is loud and kind of naive but a great character to follow, and loves superheroes almost as much as we do. His voice was the perfect casting, as only Bob Odenkirk could bring that energy to a character like Winston.

(Image credit: Universal)

Nobody (2021)

This movie is awesome and everyone needs to see it. In Nobody, Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch, a man whose family is robbed one night and he refuses to fight back to avoid violence. This one instance sparks something deep within him, pushing him down a dark path of rage that no one ever expected, and him having to save his family from a new enemy.

This movie was so good. Watching Bob Odenkirk in it only further proved the fact that the man can also hold our attention in an action film, and makes me want to see him in more movies like this, making this one of his best films. I didn’t think I could ever be afraid of Bob Odenkirk, and yet here I am, quivering in fear of this man who could literally punch the heck out of me. Now, if Nobody 2 could happen , I think that would help.

(Image credit: HBO)

Mr. Show With Bob And David (1995 - 1998)

This hilarious sketch show, Mr. Show with Bob and David, starring Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, was a sketch comedy series on HBO that starred the two actors as semi-fictionalized versions of themselves, as they go back and forth between filmed segments and performing in front of a live studio audience.

Before Bob Odenkirk became well-known as an actor, he was primarily a comedy writer - which isn’t that hard to believe with how skillful his comedic timing is as Saul in Better Call Saul. He wrote for Saturday Night Live, The Ben Stiller Show, LateNight with Conan O’Brien, and more, so it’s no surprise that his sketch show is freaking hilarious and deserves its spot on the list. Seriously, if you ever want a taste of his comedy style, just watch this series. They actually did another show together on Netflix in 2015, called W/Bob and David, so if you want to see a more updated version, be sure to check that out, too.

(Image credit: Paramount Vantage)

Nebraska (2013)

In this Academy Award-nominated movie, Nebraska follows the story of the struggle of a resident of Montana and his son to try and claim a sweepstakes prize, as they travel across the country all the way to Nebraska.

Bob Odenkirk played Ross Grant, the eldest son of the sweepstakes winner in Nebraska, and his performance was spot-on, giving a masterful example of dramatic acting. While he's had other dramatic roles, nothing quite beats his part as Ross, displaying a beautiful array of emotions that capture your heart from beginning to end. I especially loved his moments with Will Forte, who played his younger brother, as their chemistry was great. The film was nominated for six Oscars, and while it didn’t win any, it’s still a great film that you should definitely watch.

(Image credit: FX)

Fargo (2014)

While Fargo is an anthology television series that is based off the movie of the same name, we’re specifically going to talk about Season 1 of the popular dark comedy from FX. In this season, set in the state of Minnesota, two police officers try to solve a series of crimes that might be linked to a dangerous partnership.

In the first season, Bob Odenkirk plays Bill Oswalt, the Chief of Police who works very closely with the two main characters, Deputy Molly Solverson and Officer Gus Grimly. As an officer, his character is changed and pushed to his biggest limits during the season, and Odenkirk delivered a stellar performance, earning it a spot on this list.

It’s always funny to see Odenkirk in a role that shows him as someone who works for justice after knowing how great he is as Saul, but honestly, I would have liked to see more of him in Fargo if it wasn’t for the fact that series is an anthology show - and I’m still waiting for Season 5 to begin .

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Undone (2019 - Present)

From the creator of Bojack Horseman , this animated Amazon Prime original, Undone, follows the story of Alma (Rosa Salazar), a young woman who discovers that she's developed the ability to move through time after a fatal car crash. After the strange death of her father, she decides to use that new power to discover the truth about what happened to him.

Bob Odenkirk actually plays Jacob Winograd, Alma's dead father and honestly, I absolutely love he and Salazar in this animated series. His voice suits the character of Jacob so perfectly, and the they voice a truly spectacular story that takes you on some crazy adventures. I especially love the scenes with he and Alma, as you can really feel that fatherly love that he has and the emotions he can show just through his voice. Truly a perfect casting and deserving of this spot.

It’s one of Amazon Prime’s best shows, in my opinion, and deserves way more credit.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Post (2017)

In this biographical drama, The Post follows the story of The Washington Post, and the struggles it went through to break the case that changed the world of politics - the Pentagon Papers.

The cast of The Post was huge, but Bob Odenkirk actually portrayed Ben-hur Haig Bagdikian, an Armenian-American journalist, and the man who initially received part of the Pentagon Papers and urged the Washington Post to publish them, even when he was threatened by the government. Odenkirk was absolutely amazing in his role, alongside the rest of this brilliant cast. While he wasn't nominated for any awards after his part in the film, Odenkirk delivered a gripping performance that will leave you wanting more - fully bringing the real-life journalist to life.

If The Post wasn’t on your radar , it should be now.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Little Women (2019)

Based on the famous novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women follows the lives of four sisters, and their struggles to change and grow up, moving on from childhood into adulthood with their own passions and dreams, some of which don’t align with how society works.

Bob Odenkirk played Father March, the patriarch of the March family and ugh, I could cry watching his version of this famous character. Just the way he says “my little women” makes me want to sob every time, because he plays this role so undeniably well, showing just how hard it is to run a family from afar and still try to be there for his girls. His part always makes me cry, which is why it's one of the best movies of his. There are so many fascinating facts about Little Women and it was nominated for several awards, but one of my favorite parts of this movie has always been Odenkirk’s performance, hands down.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Long Shot (2019)

Last but not least, we have Long Shot. This romantic comedy, starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, tells the story of a former babysitter and the person she used to babysit reuniting now as adults, with one being a journalist and the other the U.S. Secretary of State. This reunion leads to new relationships, drama, and more.

While I do love Rogen and Theron’s chemistry in this film that surprisingly impressed me, I can’t deny that Bob Odenkirk as the freaking President of the United States made me laugh. Every single damn time he was on the screen when I first watched this film, I was laughing my ass off because I was reminded of, again, how funny Bob Odenkirk is. I would give anything to see him play a dumb-as-nails president again, because he kills it in the best way possible, which is why this movie needs to be on this list. He's just so good in comedic roles; he makes me laugh every single time.

