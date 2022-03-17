Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About The Wild Day On Set When He Had A Near-Fatal Heart Attack
This sounds scary for all involved.
Longtime comedy genius Bob Odenkirk is getting ready to wrap up what turned out to be a career role as Saul Goodman (aka Jimmy McGill, aka Gene Takavic) when the sixth season of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC on April 18. There are a lot of unknowns about some of the characters’ tragic fates in the Breaking Bad prequel’s final season, but any on-screen death wouldn’t be nearly as tragic as what almost befell the series when Odenkirk collapsed on set in July 2021 after a sudden heart attack. The 59-year-old actor, who has wrapped filming for the series, recently spoke about that day, revealing the scary events that transpired and how his co-stars saved his life.
Bob Odenkirk recently spoke on the Sunday Sitdown podcast, where he recalled that the quick actions of co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian helped to save his life in the immediate aftermath of the heart attack. The former Mr. Show star said his “widow-maker” was completely blocked, which is a major deal, considering the nickname derives from how fatal such blockage can be. Odenkirk said right after he collapsed, Seehorn and Fabian raised the alarm, which alerted health officers Angie Meyer and Rosa Estrada of the emergency. CPR was started, and a defibrillator was used, Odenkirk later learned:
That sounds very serious and very painful, but absolutely worth it to save a life. Bob Odenkirk likely has the quick actions of the Better Call Saul cast and crew to thank for still being alive, but what a frightening thing for them to have witnessed, as well. The actor said his heart incident was “traumatizing” for those who were on set, and for those who went to the hospital to support him after.
The actions of his esteemed colleagues that day, as well as the outpouring of love from fans on social media, helped to change Bob Odenkirk’s perspective on life, he said.
Bob Odenkirk even mentioned another beloved comedian as inspiration going forward: the late Bob Saget. Famous for his hugs, the Full House dad died of a head trauma in January, and his friends and family have shared a number of stories about his love for life and how he never missed an opportunity to tell those close to him that he loved them. Odenkirk strives to be more like Saget:
I’m truly happy — first and foremost — that Bob Odenkirk seems to have recovered from the heart attack he suffered last year, and I hope for continued health for the actor. Since he was eventually able to return to set to finish filming Better Call Saul, I’m not ashamed to say that I also can’t wait to see what’s coming up on the new season, as well as everything he's got lined up after Saul is done.
Season 6 will be divided into two parts, the first of which premieres Sunday, April 18. The last batch of episodes will begin July 11 on AMC. In the meantime, check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see when new and returning shows are premiering.
