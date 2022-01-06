Betty White's Agent Shares Funeral Details And How Her Many Fans Can Pay Tribute

Betty White was beloved by millions for her decades of work in the entertainment industry. Since her death on December 31, 2021 , just short of her 100th birthday, the Golden Girls actress has been lauded by her co-stars and fans for the way she lived her life and paved the way for women in the business. For those who are hoping to honor the actress in a more official capacity, her agent is also sharing details about White’s funeral arrangements and how fans can pay tribute.

Funeral arrangements for Betty White are still in progress, Jeff Witjas, White’s agent at APA (Agency for the Performing Arts) told People, after the actress died in her sleep of natural causes at the age of 99. Witjas reported that White’s wishes were for a private ceremony.

The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish. As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.



Betty White was known for not taking herself too seriously, as evidenced by her on-screen comedic roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the ditzy Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. She had hilarious fake feuds with other celebrities, and her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live was an instant classic. It’s completely on brand that White wouldn’t want her fans to make a fuss over her death, but fans who are in need of an outlet for their grief can still contribute to her memory in a very meaningful way.

As well as being known for her comedy, Betty White was an avid animal activist. She worked with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association for more than 50 years and was a member of their Board of Trustees for most of that time. Jeff Witjas said carrying on this passion would be a fitting way for fans to pay their respects.

If someone has a desire to do something in her honor, you can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice.

Some of Betty White’s favorite charities included The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific and Guide Dogs For the Blind. However, as her agent stated, even a donation to a local charity would be an appropriate way to honor the off-screen work that was so important to White.

Fans will also be able to celebrate the life of Betty White with a special, as producer Steve Boettcher had been assembling footage for a documentary special to honor the actress on her 100th birthday, which would have been January 17, 2022. Betty White: A Celebration will cover the legend’s career and professional achievements, as well as some more private moments with the beloved actress, showing her with friends, family and working with animals.

Betty White even recorded a special message thanking her fans that was to be included in the film, which will undoubtedly have a more emotional impact on fans in the wake of her death. The documentary will also feature many of Betty White’s celebrity friends and fans, including Ryan Reynolds. Robert Redford, Carol Burnett, Morgan Freeman, Tina Fey and Clint Eastwood. Betty White: A Celebration will premiere in multiple theaters nationwide under Fathom Events on January 17.