Betty White 100th Celebration Producer Reveals Details Of Video The Actress Was Able To Film Before Her Passing

Last New Year’s Eve, glasses of champagne were lifted around the world in honor of Betty White. The iconic actress and comedian passed away earlier that day at the age of 99, a mere 17 days shy of not only her 100th birthday, but also the theatrical documentary crafted to celebrate the occasion. While fans everywhere are still mourning the loss of the beloved star, the documentary's creative team is still going forward, albeit with some new edits, in celebrating White's incredible achievements - and it will apparently feature a short message the actress filmed shortly before her passing.

In honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday on January 17th, producer Steve Boettcher had been assembling footage for the upcoming special Betty White: A Celebration. When he found out Betty White had passed away , he knew he had to include a special message of thanks the actress had recorded for her fans. He told Entertainment Tonight :

On Dec. 20, she did a short little video for us... it was kind of a tribute to her fans that were going to be with her at the event. It's kind of a shout-out to her fans that she did 10 days before she passed away.

Betty White had always shown her ardent appreciation for her fans, many of whom will surely be thrilled to see their icon on-screen one last time. Her video message was meant to be directed towards the fans who would be present at the event, but will most likely take on a deeper meaning in the wake of her death .

According to Steve Boettcher, Betty White was just as vibrant as she had ever been before and during the recording. He said:

She looked amazing, she loved getting 'glammed up,' as she calls it, in her hair, makeup, she was just striking and beautiful. She was smiling and really she wanted to thank her fans sincerely, from the bottom of her heart, for all the support over the years.

What can fans expect from Betty White a celebration? In addition to covering Betty White’s entertainment career and her numerous professional achievements , the documentary will also give fans a peek at the woman behind the curtain. Not that Betty White ever put on airs — she was a truly beautiful person, inside and out — but fans will get to see Betty White in less showy and public moments. Steve Boettcher revealed that the special will feature Betty White's quiet moments at home, her time with friends, and her love for animals. Far from alienating viewers, this new side of Betty White will most likely endear her to fans even more. The documentary will also feature many of Betty White’s celebrity friends and fans, including Ryan Reynolds. Robert Redford, Carol Burnett, Morgan Freeman, Tina Fey, and Clint Eastwood.

Betty White: A Celebration will premiere in multiple theaters nationwide under Fathom Events on January 17.