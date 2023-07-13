As Big Brother Vet Tyler Crispen's Romance Rumors Swirl On CBS' The Challenge, Fans Think His Ex Angela Rummans' New Boyfriend Looks Wildly Familiar

Big Brother is known for its showmances and the success of those couples after the show, but not every relationship works out. Season 20 Houseguests Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans were one of the most popular showmances of the series, but despite an engagement, they ultimately went their separate ways. While both have been relatively quiet about their relationship outside of a few comments, new developments for both have popped up online that have fans talking about them moving on. It would appear Tyler still has a love for Big Brother players, and Angela may just have a type of guy she's particularly fond of.

Rumors spread back in April that Tyler Crispen had a potential new showmance after joining The Challenge: USA Season 2, but we didn't have strong evidence to confirm it. That's changed now with the latest trailer, which shows Tyler locking lips with Big Brother Season 24 Houseguest Alyssa Snider:

For those who haven't kept up with Big Brother showmances, Alyssa Snider was dating fellow Season 24 Houseguest Kyle Capener, but they've since broken up. It's not clear at this time whether or not Alyssa and Tyler are an item or this was just a romantic fling. Inquiring minds would like to know, though, as I'm sure many will tune into CBS or with their Paramount+ subscription to see if Tyler falls head over heels for a woman on a reality game show all over again.

Not long before the trailer was released, Angela Rummans decided to go public with her new boyfriend, Hank. Take a look at them together in the Instagram video below:

Readers who now think that Hank bears a striking resemblance to Tyler Crispen are not alone. In fact, the post was littered with comments from Angela Rummans' followers who said similar things, and also pointed to the general similarities between the two men. Some commenters, like @Shaunnlobo were mildly shady with their remarks:

She’s definitely got a 'hair type'.

There were also other followers of Angela Rummans, potentially those still not over the end of her relationship with Tyler Crispen, who weren't quite as nice. @Xpendable1 had a comparison to make between the two men, and effectively suggested one was the "discount" version of the other:

When you order @tylercrispen2 from Wish.

Beyond the jokes, however, there were people in the Instagram post who were genuinely happy for Angela Rummans, and not willing to talk about her past relationships. Amandacarmela congratulated the Big Brother alum on the new relationship, and new beginnings:

You look so happy🥰 I went through the same exact thing girl, called off my wedding and found my person right after, fate is fate! Do you, it’s your life and your happiness 💖🤍✨😘👏🏼

Big Brother fans may have plenty to say about Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, but neither one is speaking about the other at this time. We'll see if that changes once The Challenge: USA debuts for Season 2 and the Big Brother season gets rolling. Former players who are social media savvy often taking the opportunity of a new season to hook viewers with their thoughts on the game and also promote their other content, so I wouldn't be surprised if either starts spilling some "tea" on the other and their past relationship to get some eyes on their posts.

The Challenge: USA will return to CBS on Thursday, August 10th, a week after the premiere of Big Brother Season 25 on Wednesday, August 2nd. August will be a great month for reality television competition shows, so if you're a fan make sure to clear your schedule!