Big Brother Fave Tyler Crispen Is Now On The Challenge, And Is Rumored To Have Another Big Showmance Months After Angela Rummans Split

Big Brother fans appeared to be shocked when longtime Season 20 couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans ended their engagement and went their separate ways. Tyler has spoken about the end of the relationship but, beyond that, he hasn't provided updates on his love life since their split. Well, it now appears possible that he's moving on with another former BB star. And funny enough, the fling is reportedly unfolding while he's filming The Challenge: USA.

Tyler Crispen is one of many reality stars battling it out on the second season of The Challenge: USA and, if rumors are to be believed, it seems like old habits die hard. Much like he did in Big Brother Season 20, Tyler is reportedly getting cozy with one of his co-stars, who also had a showmance during her season of that show. Check out a Twitter post from noted insider Gamervev , which includes the allegation of Tyler getting his kicks with a certain BB contestant:

Alyssa Snider & Tyler have been hooking up on #TheChallengeUSA2 👀☕️ #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/YIYcFm4g6CApril 25, 2023 See more

So per the rumor, Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider are allegedly hooking up while filming the show. This may simply be a casual thing, if true, though the idea of there being something more to this isn't all that far-fetched. After all, when these two got into showmances on Big Brother they resulted in relationships that persisted even after the competition was over.

Unsurprisingly, neither has hinted at a relationship on their social media accounts, but part of that may be due to just how busy they are competing on The Challenge: USA. Yet now that this rumor is floating around, I'm sure there will be a number of fans scanning the stars' respective accounts for potential clues regarding a showmance of sorts.

As for their exes, Angela Rummans and Kyle Capener, they haven't publicly responded to the report, as of this writing. Neither star actually needs to comment, of course, as there's a chance that they just aren't interested in entertaining the chatter.

For those that don't know Alyssa Snider, she entered a showmance with Houseguest Kyle Capener amid Big Brother Season 24. They briefly split following Kyle's controversy, which saw suggesting involved perceived racial bias on his part. Alyssa and Kyle ultimately got back together after the season ended, though the couple announced in late January that they'd split after four months of dating. You can get a taste of their since-dissolved relationship by checking out the clip below:

Season 20's showmance between Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans is arguably considered to be one one of the most popular in the show's history. Fans latched onto the couple rather quickly, and they were able to gain a sizable social media followings after their time on the show. The couple secretly got engaged after rumors of trouble in their relationship began to emerge but, as mentioned earlier, the relationship would eventually end. Time will tell if Tyler does indeed end up getting together with Alyssa Snider, and I'm honestly eager for confirmation from the stars themselves.

There's a chance that we may have to wait for The Challenge USA Season 2 to arrive on CBS in order to get more concrete answers. In the meantime, pick up a Paramount+ subscription to watch the previous season, which had an absolutely bonkers ending. You can also bide your time by checking out other offerings that are currently on the 2023 TV schedule.