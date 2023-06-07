Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, And Taylor Hale Are Teasing Season 25, But What's Really Going On?

Big Brother Season 25 is coming in August, and while we know some things about the upcoming CBS reality series, there are still secrets to uncover. Another potential reveal of what's in store dropped when three icons of the game all collaborated to promote that they are working on something secret. The question is, what could Season 24 winner Taylor Hale and legends Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha be up to?

That's what we're here to try and figure out, but before fans do a deep dive with their Paramount+ subscription into past seasons for clues about Big Brother Season 25, let's break down what was teased more recently and what it might mean for the upcoming season.

How The Big Brother Stars Teased Season 25

Janelle Pierzina may stir the pot on Twitter with her opinions on Big Brother Houseguests, but she recently had something entirely different to share. Check out the tweet below, which shows the legendary player alongside Kaysar Ridha – a.k.a. her favorite Houseguest to align with – and Season 24 winner Taylor Hale:

Good morning. My BB bestie and a queen. 🥰You guys will be so excited! Fun things ahead for #BB25 @KaysarRidha @TheTayMack pic.twitter.com/ByQ40jgtSOJune 6, 2023 See more

If Janelle Pierzina feels like fans are going to be excited, I'm inclined to believe her. Of course, she didn't reveal exactly what we should expect, so now there's all sorts of speculation floating around on the internet about what's ahead in Big Brother Season 25.

Janelle Pierzina created smoke, and then Taylor Hale set the speculation on fire with a bold tweet. After constantly saying she was unwilling to return to play Big Brother after her upsetting season and what ultimately led to her win, she's now apparently ready to return to the game despite all she's endured after:

Fine. I’ll play @CBSBigBrother again.June 6, 2023 See more

Taylor Hale is teasing she'd return to play Big Brother? A winner returning to play the season after they won would be absolutely wild, but I'm not sure that's what's happening. While a comeback season could happen in the sense we should always "expect the unexpected," there are other explanations that feel more plausible to me.

What Could These Teases Actually Mean?

It seems that Big Brother is planning to incorporate legends of the game for Season 25. What seems most plausible to me is that these three were invited out by CBS to film promos for Season 25 or to pre-tape videos that will air during the season for the all-new Houseguests.

One thing I wouldn't bank on is the hope that Big Brother is going to make Season 25 a season in which every Houseguest is a returning player. We already learned when it was officially announced that the cast would be all-new Houseguests, so I wouldn't expect CBS to go back on that.

Additionally, we learned during the announcement that Season 25 would pay homage to the previous rounds of Big Brother in honor of its big anniversary milestone. It would make sense if the series would fly former Houseguests out to film pieces ahead of time rather than try to get them while the season is going on.

After all, we're still a ways away from the start, so why not plan ahead? CBS could reach out to a lot of Houseguests in these two months, though I doubt Season 21 winner Jackson Michie is on their short-list of calls to make after that shady winners' video.

Using former Houseguests in a season for competitions or other twists is not uncommon in Big Brother. Dr. Will Kirby appeared as a neighbor during Season 22, and many other players have come back specifically to host a competition. Depending on how many former players are used (if that's what is happening), this could be the ultimate season for the Big Brother superfan.

Ultimately, we still have plenty of time to speculate and wait for more answers, as Big Brother Season 25 won't premiere on CBS until Wednesday, August 2. Hopefully, we'll have more answers on what's going on here by then and an idea of when we can use our Paramount+ accounts to watch the live feeds.