Big Brother's Luke Valentine Breaks Silence Following Expulsion From Season 25

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the latest Big Brother episode that aired on Thursday, August 10th. Read at your own risk!

Luke Valentine was expelled from the Big Brother house, and while the live eviction episode showed his use of a racial slur and eliminated someone despite his exit, he was active on Instagram. Luke had something to say to fans following his exit, though perhaps not what some might have expected.

Those who watched Big Brother online with their Paramount+ subscription or live on CBS might've expected Luke Valentine to pop on the internet with a statement regarding his use of the n-word while speaking to Cory Wurtenberger, Jared Fields, and Hisam Goueli. Luke didn't have anything to say about that but did thank those who supported him while he was in the house, posting this in an Instagram Story on his page:

(Image credit: Luke Valentine Instagram Page)

The above was actually the second post that Luke Valentine shared after exiting, but the first is not too different. The first visual statement Valentine made was a picture of a block of cheese, likely referencing the cheese bed he had to sleep on in the Have-Not Room:

(Image credit: Luke Valentine Instagram )

Big Brother fans might be surprised by the posts from Luke Valentine, which seemingly both do and don't acknowledge the controversial incident. For those needing a refresher, Luke used the slur while referring to the Have-Not room as the "Cheese Room." Posting nothing but a solid wedge of cheese upon leaving the house and plugging back into the world is certainly a confusing move and maybe the sign of someone unaware of how seriously the fandom took the situation.

That seems like a possibility, especially after Valentine seemingly made light of the situation with his own meme. After the episode ended, Luke posted a picture of a narwhal swimming amongst cheese wedges. This is a nod to him explaining to Jared immediately after using the n-word that he meant to say "narwhal" and not the slur he used:

(Image credit: Luke Valentine Instagram)

It's entirely possible Luke Valentine isn't quite aware of the backlash against his actions yet, as he continued to post memes from those in support of his short time in the house. Luke spent his time during the live show sharing this meme below, as well as one of him positioned in front of fighter jets:

(Image credit: Luke Valentine Instagram)

Luke Valentine is not the first Big Brother Houseguest to exit the game with a controversial reputation. In fact, many in Season 24 faced significant backlash from viewers for their treatment of eventual winner Taylor Hale during the early weeks of the game. Some, like Paloma Aguilar, posted about the circumstances that led to her voluntary exit from the game. At the end of the day, there's not any definitive way how to navigate a situation like this, though any Houseguest can expect the fandom will react if they post anything after situations such as this.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays live at 9:00 p.m. ET. The second week of the game is officially underway, and hopefully, it will be much less controversial than the first.