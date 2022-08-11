Big Brother’s Nicole Layog Shares Her Latest Thoughts On Taylor Post-Eviction, And Why She Worries About Daniel
By Mick Joest published
The former Houseguest had some things to say.
Big Brother Season 24 said goodbye to Nicole Layog in Week 4, and not long after vacating the house, she learned just how controversial things got regarding her and other Houseguests' treatment of Taylor Hale. Nicole and Daniel Durston received the lion's share of the criticism from both fans and former Houseguests, and now that she’s seen some of that blowback, Nicole has shared with CinemaBlend her new thoughts on Taylor, as well as some concern for Daniel.
I spoke to Nicole Layog the week following her eviction, after she’d had time to learn about and sit with the responses that fans had, as well as seeing how her comments and actions impacted Taylor. I asked Nicole if her eviction and media interviews were like a “double blindside” for her, and learned the following:
Nicole might’ve been one of the more notable names called out by Big Brother fans, but she certainly wasn’t alone in dishing out the taunting comments that left Taylor isolated and upset in the opening weeks of the game. Ameerah Jones also faced backlash for her part when she left, as did Paloma Aguilar when she resurfaced online after having vacated the game for personal reasons, which ultimately gave Taylor’s game new life.
Houseguests turned on Taylor almost at the very start of the game, to the point that it’s hard to pinpoint any one particular thing occurred that led to her mistreatment. I asked Nicole Layog for some insight, and while she couldn’t speak for other Houseguests, she did address why things escalated on her end where Taylor was concerned, saying:
Nicole added that her relationship with Taylor only got worse following the events in the bedroom, as well as the incident with Daniel that had Janelle Pierzina and others reacting. On that day, Nicole took offense when Taylor informed her she could “throw in the towel” and not compete in the upcoming competitions if she didn’t feel up to it, as Nicole was in the midst of crying after the production team shared news with her about her mother.
Big Brother is on the eve of another eviction, and at the moment, it’s looking almost certain that Daniel is the next person headed out of the house. Nicole was Daniel’s biggest ally, and possibly his closest friend in there, and as such, she expressed concern and pondered how he might react upon hearing about the backlash post-eviction. In her words:
Nicole Layog confirmed to CinemaBlend that she has made contact with the other Houseguests who were evicted so far this season, and that she appreciated being able to talk to them during this time. Nicole also noted she’ll likely stay a fan of Big Brother, though will find it hard to sit down and watch her own season.
The latest evictee also expressed a desire to get in touch with Taylor at the finale to try and talk things through, but it’s unknown at this time how Taylor might receive such a conversation. Taylor, who ended up finding safety amongst The Leftovers alliance, quoted Rihanna on eviction night and told Nicole, “You look so dumb right now,” before the Houseguests voted to send Nicole home. It’s possible she may not be in a place to want to hear any apologies from Nicole or others, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see in the weeks to come.
Big Brother airs on CBS (opens in new tab) on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Pick up a Paramount+ subscription to keep track of what’s happening on the live feeds, and for lots of moments that often don’t make the episodes.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.