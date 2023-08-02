How To Watch Big Brother Season 25 Online And Stream From Anywhere

How To Watch Big Brother Season 25

Big Brother is back for another season, but unlike any we’ve previously seen. Thanks to the involvement of former Houseguests Frankie Grande, Brittney Hayes, and Danielle Reyes, the house has been split into four different universes where the realities are both similar and different from the one we know. If you want to know what is planned, you’ll certainly want to find out how to watch Big Brother Season 25 with our guide.

Sixteen new Houseguests will all compete for a chance at $750,000, but only one of them will win. Additional twists will occur throughout the season, but for the time being, we’re relatively in the dark about what to expect.

Based on what we’ve learned about this season and from the house tour, it appears that this year will honor previous seasons while presenting an alternate reality where different events happened. One newspaper clipping on the wall mentioned headlines like Dr. Will Kirby being the first boot in Season 2, which anyone with a Paramount Plus subscription can verify is not true.

It will be interesting to watch Big Brother Season 25 and see what other events are mentioned in this season and how they’re twisted in an entertaining way for the audience. Like, can we just go ahead and change history to where Janelle Pierzina is a three-time champion of the game? Or, let's go back to Season 20 and make the Houseguests vote again to see if Tyler Crispen can win. Not to be missed, we explain how to watch Big Brother Season 25 online from anywhere.

Watch Big Brother Season 25 online in the US

Paramount Plus is the place to watch Big Brother Season 25 in the US, launching on Wednesday, August 2 at 8pm ET / PT.

New episodes will then air Sundays at 8pm ET / 8pm PT, Wednesdays 8pm ET/ 8pm PT, and Thursdays at 9pm ET / 9pm PT.

When CBS begins its fall schedule, episode times will shift to Sundays at 10pm ET / 10pm PT, Tuesdays at 8pm ET / 8pm PT, and Thursdays at 8pm ET / 8pm PT.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts as $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year after a 7-day free trial.

However, you can choose to pay $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for access to a live feed from your local CBS station and to get rid of commercial breaks when you're streaming on-demand movies and TV shows. You'll also get access to Showtime content as well as the Big Brother live feeds.

Additionally, CBS' streaming service Pluto TV will offer live feeds for Big Brother Season 25 with an ad-supported platform. The downside is that ads will cut in between the action, which means an ad break could pop up during a can't-miss conversation happening in the HOH bedroom. With that said, this is a viable and economic option for anyone unfamiliar with the live feeds, and wants to give it a test run before paying any more for enhanced access.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States like so:

How to watch Big Brother Season 25 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Big Brother Season 25 just as you would at home.

While the show is only on Paramount Plus in the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing a streaming service from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN and connect to a US-based server to access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Big Brother Season 25 in Canada

Big Brother Season 25 will air in Canada on Global TV on Sundays at 8pm ET / 8pm PT, Wednesdays 8 pm ET / 8pm PT, and Thursdays at 9pm ET / 9 pm PT for the first several weeks of the game.

The network will also carry the episodes for free online on their website.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus and Pluto TV as you would back home.

How to watch Big Brother Season 25 in the UK

There is no way to watch Big Brother Season 25 in the UK on television or online, outside of the aforementioned VPN option for those with a subscription to Paramount Plus in the United States.

Watch Big Brother Season 25 in Australia

If you're looking for a way to watch Big Brother Season 25 in Australia, unfortunately the American iteration of the show isn't carried by any channels Down Under.

Everything you need to know about Big Brother Season 25

Who Are The Big Brother Season 25 Cast?

America Lopez , 27, Medical receptionist, Brooklyn, New York

, 27, Medical receptionist, Brooklyn, New York Blue Kim , 25, Brand strategist, New York, New York

, 25, Brand strategist, New York, New York Bowie Jane , 45, Barrister/DJ, Melbourne, Australia

, 45, Barrister/DJ, Melbourne, Australia Cameron Harin , 34, Stay-at-home dad, Eastman, Georgia

, 34, Stay-at-home dad, Eastman, Georgia Cory Wurtenberger , 21, College student, Weston, Florida

, 21, College student, Weston, Florida Felicia Cannon , 63, Real estate agent, Kennesaw, Georgia

, 63, Real estate agent, Kennesaw, Georgia Hisam Goueli , 45, Geriatric physician, Seattle, Washington

, 45, Geriatric physician, Seattle, Washington Izzy Gleicher , 32, Professional flutist, New York, New York

, 32, Professional flutist, New York, New York Jag Bains , 25, Truck company owner, Omak, Washington

, 25, Truck company owner, Omak, Washington Jared Fields , 25, Exterminator, Norwalk, Connecticut

, 25, Exterminator, Norwalk, Connecticut Kirsten Elwin , 25, Molecular biologist, Orlando, Florida

, 25, Molecular biologist, Orlando, Florida Luke Valentine , 30, Illustrator, Weston, Florida

, 30, Illustrator, Weston, Florida Matt Klotz , 27, Deaflympics gold medalist, Cameron Park, California

, 27, Deaflympics gold medalist, Cameron Park, California Mecole Hayes , 30, Political consultant, Upper Marlboro, Maryland

, 30, Political consultant, Upper Marlboro, Maryland Red Utley , 37, Sales, Gatlinburg, Tennessee

, 37, Sales, Gatlinburg, Tennessee Reilly Smedley, 24, Bartender, Nashville, Tennessee

Want to get to know the Big Brother 25 cast? Meet them below:

Who Will Host Big Brother Season 25? Julie Chen Moonves remains the host of Big Brother for the 25th year running, and she has no plans of slowing down. While fans might've given her the unflattering title of "Chenbot" in the early years, she's turned into a vital part of the program. Moonves has stated she'll continue to host until she's physically unable to, so she could be around for a long time.