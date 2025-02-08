Fire Country: Bode's Reaction To Jake And Gabriela's Choice Was Very Unexpected, But I Loved It
I didn't see this coming, and I mean that as a compliment.
Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 10 are ahead! If you haven’t seen it yet, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription.
Ever since Jake and Gabriela hooked up on Fire Country, I’ve been stressed about how Bode would react. Well, that fateful day came on the 2025 TV schedule, and Max Thieriot's character found out about his best friend and ex-girlfriend’s shocking choice. His reaction was, let’s just say, unexpected. However, I loved it because it showed how much Bode has grown over the last three seasons.
How Bode Reacted To The News About Gabriela And Jake
When I interviewed Stephanie Arcila about Jake and Gabriela’s big moment, she admitted that she figured fans wouldn’t be “ecstatic” about it, because it stirs up a lot of rocky history between her, Bode and Jake.
Gabs has dated both men and for a long time, it had seemed like her and Jordan Calloway’s characters had fully moved on. However, when they both reached a very low point, they went to each other and made what they both agreed was a regrettable decision.
Jake wanted to own up to it and tell Bode, and in Episode 10 he did. At the end of the installment, he walked up to his best friend, and revealed what he did with Gabriela. Here’s how Max Thieriot's character responded to the reveal:
They then did their little handshake, hugged and told each other “I love you.”
There was no screaming, no anger, no misunderstanding, nothing. Just a tinge of confusion, which is understandable and warranted. So, yeah, Bode’s reaction was unexpected, but also a sign of a massive step forward.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Why I Love Bode’s Reaction So Much
First of all, I want to give Jake his flowers. He handled this situation so well. He very carefully broke the news to Bode in a way that recognized his mistake while also reminding them of their past – because Bode essentially did the same thing to Jake back in Season 1. To that point, I think that’s part of the reason why Thieriot's firefighter wasn’t that mad about this, and we stan self-awareness.
Fire Country airs on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.
However, more importantly, Bode’s reaction shows his growth. He knows he’s the one who broke things off with Gabriela. He knows he has feelings for Audrey. And he knows that his ex has been going through it between their break up and her dad going back to Three Rock.
His empathizing with that and putting his friendship with Jake above his formerly romantic relationship with Gabriela shows he’s healing and knows what to prioritize. He wants what’s best for both Jake and Gabs, and I think he knows they’re both in a rough spot. This was just a god-honest mistake, and he’s simply ready to move on and put his friendships first.
In the lead-up to Fire Country’s mid-season premiere, I was hoping for Gabriela and Manny to fix their relationship and I wanted Bode and Audrey to figure their feelings out. Both those things are happening, and Bode working to maintain healthy friendships is something I didn’t know I wanted, but 100% needed, and am happy it’s happening.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Joining When Calls The Heart, Melissa Gilbert Reveals What She’d Love To See From Her Character Moving Forward
Rob Lowe Reveals The 9-1-1: Lone Star Series Finale Idea He Pitched, And I’m Glad It Wasn’t Used