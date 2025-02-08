Fire Country: Bode's Reaction To Jake And Gabriela's Choice Was Very Unexpected, But I Loved It

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 10 are ahead! If you haven’t seen it yet, you can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription .

Ever since Jake and Gabriela hooked up on Fire Country, I’ve been stressed about how Bode would react. Well, that fateful day came on the 2025 TV schedule , and Max Thieriot's character found out about his best friend and ex-girlfriend’s shocking choice. His reaction was, let’s just say, unexpected. However, I loved it because it showed how much Bode has grown over the last three seasons.

How Bode Reacted To The News About Gabriela And Jake

When I interviewed Stephanie Arcila about Jake and Gabriela’s big moment, she admitted that she figured fans wouldn’t be “ecstatic” about it, because it stirs up a lot of rocky history between her, Bode and Jake.

Gabs has dated both men and for a long time, it had seemed like her and Jordan Calloway’s characters had fully moved on. However, when they both reached a very low point, they went to each other and made what they both agreed was a regrettable decision.

Jake wanted to own up to it and tell Bode, and in Episode 10 he did. At the end of the installment, he walked up to his best friend, and revealed what he did with Gabriela. Here’s how Max Thieriot's character responded to the reveal:

When I said that you were part of the family yesterday, I meant it, backslides and all. It’s a little hard to swallow. We’re good.

They then did their little handshake, hugged and told each other “I love you.”

There was no screaming, no anger, no misunderstanding, nothing. Just a tinge of confusion, which is understandable and warranted. So, yeah, Bode’s reaction was unexpected, but also a sign of a massive step forward.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why I Love Bode’s Reaction So Much

First of all, I want to give Jake his flowers. He handled this situation so well. He very carefully broke the news to Bode in a way that recognized his mistake while also reminding them of their past – because Bode essentially did the same thing to Jake back in Season 1. To that point, I think that’s part of the reason why Thieriot's firefighter wasn’t that mad about this, and we stan self-awareness.

How To Watch Fire Country (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS) Fire Country airs on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.

However, more importantly, Bode’s reaction shows his growth. He knows he’s the one who broke things off with Gabriela. He knows he has feelings for Audrey. And he knows that his ex has been going through it between their break up and her dad going back to Three Rock.

His empathizing with that and putting his friendship with Jake above his formerly romantic relationship with Gabriela shows he’s healing and knows what to prioritize. He wants what’s best for both Jake and Gabs, and I think he knows they’re both in a rough spot. This was just a god-honest mistake, and he’s simply ready to move on and put his friendships first.