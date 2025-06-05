There's One Aspect Of Ginny And Georgia Season 3 That I'm So Happy The Show Finally Got Right

When it comes to some of the best shows to binge on Netflix , Ginny & Georgia is 100% up there, and over time…it really has only gotten better.

When the series first came out, it was one of those shows that truly broke the internet. We were still knee-deep in COVID-19 times, just trying to get through the day and staying at home, looking for something to do. All of a sudden, a new show appears about a mother, her teen daughter and younger son traveling to a Northeast town to escape their past.

Of course, it succeeded. It was gold from the start. But, of course, even a major hit isn’t always perfect, and Ginny & Georgia certainly wasn’t that. From the number of memes that have come to the cringy dialogue used in the past, it’s cemented itself (at least its first season) as a show that is most certainly a guilty pleasure for most.

However, as someone who has seen all of Season 3, I will say that this show has improved – and there is one aspect that they have absolutely nailed this time around, which I need to praise. Let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia Has Always Toed The Line Between Comedy And Drama

So, let’s be real here and say that Ginny & Georgia is basically the definition of a dramedy. Like, hard dramedy.

The series starts really in a more comedic zone. I think for a lot of fans, certain aspects were darker – such as Georgia’s dark past and Ginny’s self-harm – but oftentimes, those were layered with a lot of comedy to sort of lighten the load. Not many people gave the show as much praise because some of the Gen Z-esque jokes were somewhat bad.

However, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 improved upon many aspects of the first season by delving a little deeper into darker topics, exploring mental health more respectfully, and adding heavy doses of drama amidst the comedy. It felt a lot more balanced, and that’s something I can appreciate.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Season 3, however, took this to another level.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season 3 Does A Fantastic Job With Its Depiction Of Mental Health

I had the chance to binge the entire season before I interviewed Sarah Lampert (the show’s creator) and one of the showrunners (Sarah Glinski), and I have to say that Season 3 really takes a good look at mental health in a very respectful but raw way. Honestly, it was one of the first shows of the 2025 TV schedule to really make me teary-eyed.

Maybe I’m just desensitized to most things now – more than a decade of the most heartbreaking The Walking Dead deaths will do that to you – but there was just something so real about this season that made me genuinely feel bad for these characters.

Marcus' storyline is a whole section in itself, which I’ll cover in the next part. Still, Season 3 isn’t afraid to portray the realities of mental health in modern-day youth and what many young people have experienced.

The topics of self-harm, bulimia, bullying, depression, and so much more are brought up in such a way and handled with such care that I can’t help but applaud the team behind Ginny & Georgia for really diving deep into the complex topics this season and giving them room to breathe.

It’s not afraid to take a glance at the characters that we all know and love, who look seemingly okay, and outright tell you, “Yeah, they are not doing well and seriously need help, or, at the very least, they need someone to listen to them.”

That’s something that, as someone who has gone through a lot of low points in her life, I can relate to. And I am positive that many others can as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marcus’ Depression Hits A Low Point, Something That Many Can Relate To

Oh, Marcus…

I’ll be honest and say that at first, Marcus was really just the typical boy next door, “oh, he’s kind of a bad boy, but I’m attracted to him,” and all that trope-y nonsense that I know we all love. However, we’ve seen his slow deterioration as time has passed, and Season 3 is where he reaches a particularly low point.

Without spoiling anything, Marcus is the moment in the third season that made me cry, made me really pause the show and take a deep breath because it felt too real. Not even for the fact that I have gone through those same feelings in the past – but that I have seen others go through it, and it’s not a fun time.

All the flowers in the world to Felix Mallard, who portrays Marcus. While I’ve given him praise before (like in the OCD-anxiety film Turtles All The Way Down and my experience watching), he really kicks it up a notch here. He makes Marcus not only relatable, but downright heartbreaking.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Shows That The Series Is Evolving, Along With Its' Audience

Something I love about TV shows is when you can actively see that the series is evolving as the audience that watches it grows up.

When Ginny & Georgia first began, I was just barely out of college. There were people I know now who were still in high school, and I’m sure there were some who were younger than that. We were all watching this show.

While there’s this running gag that it feels like they have been in high school for, like, five years (since it’s been that long since the show came out), the subject matter feels so different now. Honestly, I think that’s the writers taking a look at the audience and realizing that things need to change.

We live in a society where mental health is such a huge priority for our generation. We don’t want a show to really make a joke about it and layer comedic moments over serious takes. As the show has progressed, it feels like how they show the topic of mental health has only improved.

It’s grown alongside its audience. It’s turned the series from being just a simple teen romance show into one that offers genuine insight into the mental health crisis of modern-day youth, with not only depression at the forefront but the effects of familial trauma and choices that change us to who we are now.

I can appreciate that as a long-time fan of the series. And since Ginny & Georgia is already confirmed for Season 4, I really hope it dives even deeper.

Season 3 is out now, so I highly suggest continuing with this season. You won’t regret it – I surely didn’t. Just make sure you have some tissues on hand.