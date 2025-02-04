Fire Country’s Kevin Alejandro Explaining How Manny And Gabriela’s Relationship Will Be Impacted By The Mid-Season Premiere Gives Me A Specific Hope

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9 are ahead! You can stream the installment with a Paramount+ subscription if you are looking to get caught up.

Oh, it’s a happy day when I get to write about a relationship in Fire Country that’s on the mend! For the first half of Season 3, Gabriela and Manny’s relationship has been wounded and fragile. However, their big breaking point in the intense yet healing mid-season premiere that involved Stephanie Arcila’s character calling her father out was game-changing. Now, Kevin Alejandro has told me how his character's relationship with his daughter will evolve in the upcoming episodes, and his comments give me a very specific hope about the role he’ll play in Gabs and Bode’s relationship.

Kevin Alejandro Told Me How Manny And Gabriela’s Relationship Was Impacted By Their Reconciliation

Let’s recap real quick. In Episode 9, we finally saw Gabriela open up about her wedding and confront her dad about how he handled her breakup with Diego. Plus, the two sort of came to terms with their situations, as Arcila’s character addressed her wrongdoings this season and Manny realized how his being at Three Rock has impacted his daughter. This was cathartic for them and the audience, and by the end of the episode, they were in a significantly better place.

So, when I interviewed Alejandro about this, I asked him how he thinks this healing moment might impact Manny and Gabriela in the episodes of Fire Country that will air on the 2025 TV schedule . Noting that he isn't sure about exactly what is coming, he did explain that calmer waters are ahead for the pair, telling CinemaBlend:

All I know is that I am glad that by the end of this episode, a new sort of level of communication is open – something that Gabriela and Manny haven't had yet. So I think there's a dynamic switch where the audience gets to see her take care of him for a minute and try to want the best for him. And I don't really know where it's going exactly, but we do have a pretty healthy sort of – and it just adds a different dynamic. You know, there's actually a little bit more humor now that things are lighter. So it's a beautiful thing.

It sure is a beautiful thing, and it has me very excited about seeing this father-daughter duo take on the world together. Rather than fighting or causing unintentional pain toward each other, they can help one another heal, and I can’t wait to see it.

To that point, all this makes me very hopeful that Manny might play a part in whatever happens next between Bode and Gabriela.

I Hope Manny Helps Gabriela Figure Out Her Love Life

Now, it’s not lost on me that Manny specifically asked Vince and Sharon to try and keep Bode and Gabriela apart. Clearly, he does not approve of their relationship, and I get why – they are explosive together and he wants to protect them both. However, now that things are better with his kid and Max Thieriot’s character is in a way better place, I’m hopeful that he can play a role in Bode and Gabriela’s future.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While I do love that Bode and Audrey have a little something going, I think he and Gabriela are endgame. I also know that Manny adores both his biological daughter and Three Rock son with his whole heart. I’m hoping that since he’s in a healthy place with his kid now, he can help both of them heal in a way that eventually brings them back together.

I want to watch lighthearted chats between Gabriela and Manny about her love life, and I desperately need to see him supporting her as she tries to find peace and love. Ultimately, I think all of that can be found with Bode, and I feel like Alejandro’s character can serve as a vital piece in putting that puzzle together.

So, as Fire Country continues to air on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET, let’s hope that some of this happens and Manny’s healed relationship with Gabriela can help her heal her relationship with Bode.