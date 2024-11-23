High Potential Has Been Reminding Me Of Bones Since I Started Watching, And I'm Gonna Need The Show To Take One Note From Booth And Brennan

There’s a special place in my heart for Bones. It was the first show I ever binge-watched, and I fell head over heels in love with Booth and Brennan. Now, there’s a new procedural that’s wow-ing me on the 2024 TV schedule , High Potential, and it reminds me a lot of the classic Fox series. So, as the Kaitlin Olson-led hit continues , there’s one note I need her character Morgan and Daniel Sunjata’s Karadec to take from David Boreanaz’s Booth and Emily Deschanel’s Brennan.

That – and I say this with my full chest – is: Morgan and Karadec’s relationship should be the slowest of slow burns!

While there was romantic tension early between Booth and Brennan, they didn’t get together for real until Season 6! Yes, Season 6! It took six years for those two to finally address their feelings for one another, and I loved every second of the pining, avoiding feelings, work shenanigans and more. And that’s the kind of energy I’m sensing between Morgan and Karadec on High Potential.

(Image credit: Disney/Mitch Hasseth)

As my colleague Nick Venable wrote, High Potential is a great crime show that avoids the typical problems procedurals have. However, while he thinks Morgan and Karadec shouldn’t be a couple, I think otherwise. Although, at the moment there really aren’t signs that they’ll get together, so I see his point. But, the chemistry is 100% there, and I’m in this for the long game, not the short one.

What made Bones great is the romance was never the plot, for a long time it was deep, almost nonexistent, subplot. And even when it did become a consistent element of the show, it wasn’t really the priority. At its core, Booth and Bones’ working relationship was the focal point. The romance followed, and I adored it.

I want that for Morgan and Karadec. They work so well together, their bickering is endlessly entertaining, and I feel like there are seeds being planted that something more could happen between them.

Over the years, Booth and Brennan developed a deep love for each other that was platonic for the longest time. I adore seeing Olson and Sunjata’s characters as friends, and they thrive in that stage. However, as they get closer and closer, I can feel the sparks starting to fly.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How To Watch High Potential (Image credit: ABC) How To Watch High Potential Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

But, let’s not act on it too fast.

Let’s let Olson crush it as single-mom Morgan for a while. Let’s see more of her relationship with Ludo , especially when it comes to how they co-parent. Then, once she’s really mastered balancing her job and home life and made herself invaluable at the LAPD, we can add a sprinkle of romance between her and Karadec.

Like Booth and Brennan, they’re both wicked smart, totally opposite, yet care deeply for each other. I can’t wait to see how Karadec gets to know Morgan’s kids. I’m looking forward to watching them solve many more crimes together. And then maybe, way, way, way down the line – like five or six seasons – we can see them dive into a romantic relationship.

What can I say? I love a good slow burn and High Potential has high potential for a great one. So, here’s hoping they take some notes from Bones, and someday (but not too close to today) have Morgan and Karadec act on their feelings.