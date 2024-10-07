'Not Easy To Get That': David Boreanaz Details Specific Reason His Chemistry With Bones' Emily Deschanel Was So Strong
Wow, that requires some major dedication.
Despite ending its twelve-season run in 2017, the character-driven procedural Bones still remains a beloved and regularly watched part of the yearly TV schedule through syndicated reruns, not to mention streaming binges, with fans hoping for an eventual revival for stars David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel. Their characters Seeley Booth and Temperance Brennan remain a fan-favorite pairing-turned-couple, and Boreanaz has a very specific explanation for why their chemistry was so strong.
Speaking with Variety about saying goodbye to the Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team, which delivered its series finale on October 6, Boreanaz addressed how cherished Bones is to fans and to him as an actor, and how well established Brennan and Booth’s kinship was from the very start (which was strong enough to inspire the creator to take the show in a different direction from his original plans). The actor gives Deschanel much of the credit for agreeing to his offbeat request. As he put it:
Assuming his math is sound, it sounds like David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel spent roughly 75% of their years together on Bones going the extra mile by working with acting teacher Ivana Chubbuck on a weekly basis to not only perfect their on-screen chemistry, but to further develop the scripts they'd be working from. It takes confidence to feel comfortable making those changes.
The acting duo's continued dedication to making their roles richer is definitely a sign of all-time great on-screen couplings. And it paid off as the years went on, too, with the pair reaching a point where they were basically in a flow state regarding their performances. He continued, saying:
Fans have long yearned to see Brennan and Booth back on the small screen. There was talk previously about a follow-up movie, which Boreanaz previously did not seem to have much interest in, though he now sounds slightly more intrigured by the potential to return to that particular role, with the caveat that it be of a limited nature. With SEAL Team wrapping up a highly streamed final season, with Boreanaz being fully ready for the end.
For those who wish to relive the evolution of the couple's relationship, check out the video below that lays out what made them so special.
As a further sign of just how universally beloved Bones is, fans can find it streaming with a Peacock subscription, a Disney+ subscription, or through Roku Channel. Stay tuned for further updates about a potential revival.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.