'You Are So Dumb.' Boston Rob Was Pretty Blistering In His Assessment Of Deal Or No Deal Island's Winner, But He Ain't Sweating It
David Genat is $5.8 million richer.
Earlier this week, viewers of the Deal Or No Deal Island witnessed a historical network TV moment not only on the 2025 TV schedule but of all time when Australian Survivor vet David Genat won $5.8 million during the jaw-dropping finale. The massive prize is the most money ever given away on network television, making Genat the biggest winner in the medium, too. However, fellow reality TV legend Boston Rob Mariano doesn’t think he played the game smartly.
On the finale episode, Genat went round after round of opening cases and saying no to deals from the banker, original briefcase model Chrissy Teigen. The Australian Survivor winner turned down $1.5 million, then $1.98 million and then $2.9 million and even $3.87 million to go to the final round with just three cases in play, one of which had just $75 and another with $12 million. The nail-biting game finally ended when he took Chrissy’s deal of $5.8 million. In Genat’s words post-finale:
David Genat took a string of huge gambles with really solid deals, because he truly believed in his picks and had his spirituality on his side. He made the best deal he could have, considering the amount in his case ended up being $75, too.
However, as Boston Rob pointed out to them when they recently commiserated, he turned down a lot of good deals, and ultimately won on very good luck, as Genat continued saying to EW:
David Genat won the game alongside some steep competition from other major reality TV stars like Survivor’s Parvati Shallow -- who wasn’t eliminated until episode 11 after “fairy dusting men” on the show -- and Big Brother legend Dr. Will, who lasted until the seventh episode. While it’s easy for others to judge on the outside about how well Genat did, the facts are that he played the most lucrative game TV has ever seen. Boston Rob, who allegedly has a net worth of between $1.3 and $2 million, pales in comparison to Genat’s dollar signs.
However, in Genat’s latest interview, which occurred seven months after the season was filmed, he said he hasn’t received the money yet but has “already started spending it.” The Australian Survivor does recall signing a document saying he’ll get the money he won, so it doesn’t sound like he’s sweating it.
So, I imagine he’s still living life in absolute disbelief of the finale and earnings he pulled off.
