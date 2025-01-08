Fans Are All Over Parvati Already 'Fairy Dusting Men' On Deal Or No Deal Island

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 has premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, and it includes some familiar faces. Survivor fan-favorite Parvati Shallow is among the competitors on the game show spinoff, and she's already making an impression. Considering she's dominated multiple seasons of Survivor and Season 2 of Traitors, that should come as no surprise. And fans are already loving Parvati's strategies.

The Island series returned for its Season 2 premiere on January 7, with a new group of competitors trying this new twist of the classic game show. Parvati Shallow clearly came into the game with a strategy that's sure to set her apart from her competitors in the long run. The Survivor winner addressed the cameras during the premiere, saying she was here to “blow fairy dust in people’s eyes so that they can’t imagine life without me,” and I can’t get enough:

Parvati is already fairy dusting men on reality tv oh we’re so back#DONDI pic.twitter.com/RAplgvFyG5January 7, 2025

Considering Shallow has won a reality competition series, or at the very least, gotten very, very far in one, she knows the tips and tricks to getting others on her side. She went in with a plan, and she's executing it to a T, and I can understand why people are obsessed with her method. Many took to social media to share their thoughts, including FoxyDMD, who was simply watching for Shallow:

Me turning on Deal or No Deal Island solely for Parvati even tho I have no idea how the show works cuz I didn’t watch season 1.

Since Deal or No Deal Island and other reality TV shows can be watched at any time and you don’t have to watch the previous season or future seasons, it’s not surprising that many people are just tuning in to watch a specific contestant. I do the same thing sometimes. And many people are tuning in for Shallow, such as HepM88:

I’m so excited Parvati is back on my screen!

If one thing is certain, it’s that whatever show it may be, whether Survivor, Traitors, Deal or No Deal Island or another series, fans are going to tune in to see her if she can go all the way. This is a great piece of TV to kick off the new year with, and zacchiaus is going all in:

If there’s one thing I’m doing, it’s watching a reality competition show starring Parvati Shallow

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 just started, so it’s definitely too early to predict just how far Parvati Shallow will make it. Yet I could honestly see her making it all the way, if her previous experiences on AU vs The World and more shows are any indication. There is no telling what is up her sleeves on top of “fairy dusting men,” and people are eager to find out, as LAMeducatorTX said:

Parvati… the Absolute Queen of Deception… Survivor Legend Just waiting for her to unleash the unexpected …

New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island air every Tuesday on NBC at 9 p.m. ET, so fans will just have to tune in every week to see what happen with Parvati Shallow. Episodes can also be streamed next day using a Peacock subscription.