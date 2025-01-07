What's It Like To Show Up To A New Game Show And Run Smack Into Survivor's Parvati? Deal Or No Deal Island Player Speaks Out

Throughout Survivor’s nearly 50-season run, plenty of contestants have remained fan favorites and continued to appear in numerous seasons of the reality competition series. (And those shows can be stateside or international entries in the franchise.) Some of them have even competed on other reality shows, as is the case with Parvati Shallow, who is set to compete on the upcoming second season of Deal or No Deal Island during the 2025 TV schedule. Now, one contestant is revealing what it’s like run into her on the game show.

Shallow is definitely no stranger to reality television, as the 42-year-old appeared in four seasons of Survivor, winning Season 16. She'll also appear on the Australia for the new season subtitled Australia v The World with some of her fellow castaways. She also appeared on the second season of The Traitors (which can be watched with a Peacock subscription) and, now, she has her sights set on Deal or No Deal Island.

Fellow franchise champion David Genat, who won the All-Stars season of Australia, is also competing Deal or No Deal Island. He’s one of many competing on the upcoming season of the game show, and while Parvati Shallow is certainly not the only reality star he’s going up against, Genat told Entertainment Weekly just how excited he was when he found out he was competing with Shallow:

Oh my goodness, man. I mean, honestly, for me as a Survivor fan, it was a dream come true. I'm just a Parvati fan, so seeing her on The Traitors and following her career for a long time and then to see her there, I was like, ‘Holy cow, we are in big trouble here.’ I know how good she is at these games.

Being a longtime fan of someone and coincidentally competing against them on a show is certainly like fate. Especially since either of them could have ended up on any season of Island, depending on how long the show continues. Not only is Genat a fan of hers, but he certainly knows just how competitive she is and how good of a game she can play. Despite that, though, it sounds like he was very excited to be competing on the same season as her, and it will be fun to see how it goes.

Deal or No Deal Island isn't Survivor 2.0, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping former contestants from the latter franchise from wanting to try their hand at the classic game show with a twist. Fellow fan-favorite Rob Mariano was cast on the first season and was eliminated just before the finale. With a new group competing in Season 2 that once again includes some Survivor vets and other reality favorites, viewers could be in for an exciting set of episodes. And you best believe I'm pumped to see Parvati Shallow and David Genat go head to head.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait very long to see them on their screens. Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 7 on NBC and the outcome could definitely go in any direction. Fans won’t want to miss out on what happens, and I can’t wait for it to air.