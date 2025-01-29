Boston Rob Has Been All Over Reality TV Again Lately With Traitors And Deal Or No Deal Island, But He Knows Exactly Which Survivor Star Should Join The Latter Next

Not only has Boston Rob Mariano been shaking up the 2025 TV schedule with his controversial gameplay on The Traitors Season 3 , he’s been a mainstay in all sorts of reality shows over the years since first being a legendary contestant on Survivor in the early ‘00s. He was also memorably cast in Season 1 of Deal Or No Deal Island last year. When the competition show star was recently asked about who should return to reality TV next, he shared that he wants to keep things in the family.

Our eyes are currently glued to the screen week-by-week regarding whether Boston Rob Mariano will outsmart other contestants and take the prize pool for himself on this season of The Traitors. While we wait to find out how the season will play out, he said this about who he’d nominate to take over reality TV behind him:

Here's my pick for a contestant that I think would do great on the next season of Deal or No Deal Island. I'm nominating my wife, Amber. It's about time she gets back out there and brings home a little bacon for the family. I've been running around all these shows — Deal or No Deal Island, Traitors — I need a break!

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly , Mariano said that he’d especially love to see his wife be part of a new season of Deal Or No Deal Island after he appeared during last year’s premiere season. The couple have been together since they met on a 2003 season of Survivor: All-Stars, and they were even engaged on the season’s live finale in Madison Square Garden in NYC in spring of 2004, before getting married a little under a year after that. There was even a two-hour special called Rob And Amber Get Married that aired on CBS at the time about their nuptials.

Of course it makes sense that Rob Mariano would specifically want his wife to jump in the reality TV show ring, because that just means more and more riches for the pair and their family going forward. While Boston Rob has consistently been part of the reality TV space since his initial time on Survivor, Amber Mariano has done a lot less TV than him. The last time she was on TV for a reality show was for 2020’s Survivor: Winners At War, and she was eliminated on day three. The special season of Survivor was her first time being a contestant since 2007, when she appeared on The Amazing Race: All-Stars alongside her husband. Mariano also said this:

I'll stay home and watch the kids. Honey, you get out here and get it done.

Following Mariano’s career in reality TV thus far, his net worth is reportedly in the $1 to $2 million range , and as he suggested in his latest comments, he needs a “break.” He’s hoping he’s earned a bit more stay-at-home dad time, but to also put Amber Mariano into the reality TV ring. We can’t wait to see how Boston Rob plays the rest of The Traitors with his fellow contestants this Thursday when a new episode premieres on Peacock.