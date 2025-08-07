The Traitors' Dylan Efron And Boston Rob's Latest Bromance Shenanigans Includes Sword-Fighting In Medieval Attire, And I Have So Many Questions
This almost rivals their wild roundtables in Season 3.
The 2025 TV guide has brought us so much this year already, from great new shows to epic scenes to A+ newfound friendships. Of course, in regard to blossoming relationships, I’m talking about Dylan Efron and Boston Rob’s bromance in Season 3 of The Traitors. Although their bond is still new, they’ve continued to gladly gallivant together into some interesting activities. Their latest outing includes sword-fighting in medieval garb, and it leaves me with a lot of questions.
The reality TV besties have continued to showcase that their bond well surpasses Ardross’ castle grounds. One of their first entries was their viral funny rom-com style goodbye after Boston Rob got the boot, and it has continued since Efron and the other faithfuls won. Their latest shenanigan was posted to the 33-year-old’s Instagram and, as mentioned, features the duo decked out and battling at what looks like an official Medieval Times arena. Take a look below:
The Great Global Cleanup alumni’s caption read “A tale for a tavern,” and that certainly fits the bill here. It’s fun to see the fight from Dylan’s angle, but it also plagues me with plenty of questions. First and foremost, why? Certainly, it looks fun, but who presented the idea and who agreed to it?
Mariano’s comment on his pal’s post kind of clears up my initial musings. From the Survivor icon’s words, I'm theorizing that this was Efron’s idea based on their back and forth about the attire. And, clearly, looking back on the event, the 49-year-old maybe had some mixed feelings about it all, but his wry reply makes it clear that it’s all in good fun:
I love this oddball afternoon for the Traitors alum (stream their season with a Peacock subscription) and the progression of their duel. But more questions arise after Boston Rob’s comment about the event. Why wouldn’t an establishment that specializes in this type of medieval fare have a range of sizes for its fighters? In my opinion, the reality star pro looks just fine in the get-up, but look and feel are two very different things when donning a new outfit.
Not long after his humorous comment on his peer’s post, Boston Rob posted his own carousel of images of the battle to his own Instagram. Like Efron’s, it’s a series of them clad in their yellow and blue armor, but with a focus on Mariano’s highlights from combat. Check out the faux foes from the other perspective:
Aptly, along with the secondary collection of images from their sword-wielding activity, The Amazing Race alumni shared:
So, true! And the other angle of this story highlights some very different outcomes that favor the Survivor vet who turned down Season 50. The image of Efron being pinned is a particularly stark difference from the first retelling.
Of course, his partner in crime showed up in the comments on his post to dispute this storyline, as Efron said:
Now, the biggest question that comes to mind is: Who actually won this random but epic brouhaha? I have a feeling we’ll never know, but the debate of who took home the W may be more fun than the actual answer.
Finally, one last question comes to mind after this bout of tomfoolery. Will the Traitors Season 4 cast bring us something similar to the Efron-Boston Rob bromance? Dylan Efron did share that Donna Kelce's overall odds will make for interesting gameplay, which makes me believe she may be a promising lead. However, if she does have a newfound friend postseason, I don’t foresee them getting into a medieval battle of this scale (we'll just have to wait and see).
