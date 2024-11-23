Bowen Yang Was Convinced His SNL Sketch With Sydney Sweeney Needed An Intimacy Coordinator. The Euphoria Star Had A Different Take

Bowen Yang has been on Saturday Night Live for six years and has done quite a few sketches in his time. Some performances, however, certainly stand out. Think Yang’s iconic Weekend Update character , the Iceberg that hit the Titanic or his stints as political figures like George Santos and J.D. Vance. A personal favorite of his, though, is the “Bowen’s Straight” sketch he did with Sydney Sweeney when she hosted last year. Yang just revealed that he thought an intimacy coordinator would be necessary, but Euphoria alum Sweeney had a different take.

The comedian appeared on Hot Ones , where he discussed some of the most memorable SNL sketches he's participated in. While talking with Sean Evans, he also revealed that the most fun sketch he ever pitched to a guest host was “Bowen’s Straight.” The premise of the sketch is that Yang is a womanizing cast member who goes after Sweeney, who has a crush on him. The hilarious segment puts a fun twist on both of the stars' public personas. Apparently, the White Lotus alum also had a lot of fun with the pitch and flagged off Yang’s proposal for an intimacy coordinator:

Pitching Bowen’s straight to Sydney Sweeney was really fun. I just remember saying, ‘We’re going to need an intimacy coordinator for this. It’s going to be completely up to your comfort.’ And then she was like, ‘Bowen, I’m on Euphoria. It’s not gonna be a thing.’ … So that was really fun, and she was so game for it. She was so wonderful.

The sketch in question is hilariously over the top. It features an absurdly romantic montage between Sweeney’s character and Yang’s, complete with slow-motion gazes, hand-holding and awkward close-up moments. While the sketch was purely comedic, it makes sense that Yang would've still wanted to make sure his scene partner was comfortable, considering some of the scenes may have required some vulnerability. This is especially poignant in an era where intimacy coordinators have become the norm.

On the other hand, Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to vulnerable scenes. Famously, Euphoria has quite a few intimate sequences that require graphic nudity. In particular Sweeney has a lot of nude scenes due to the nature of her character. The amount of sex in Euphoria has become a point of controversy , but the HBO show has still been wildly successful. Sweeney has performed intimate scenes in other productions as well, one of which is the romantic film Anyone But You, in which she starred alongside Glen Powell.

Considering the Immaculate actress' experience, it’s no surprise that she didn't feel the need for an intimacy coordinator. It's also hard to argue with how the sketch played out. The starlet made her crush on Bowen Yang believable, and the way Yang played “straight” to such an exaggerated extent was perfect. I love that the Madame Web alum was so into the idea, and it's a testament to the fact that SNL is at its best when the host is game and willing to play into a bit.

You can revisit Sydney Sweeney’s hosting stint on SNL by revisiting her Season 49 episode with a Peacock subscription . Fans can also see Bowen Yang and the rest of the Saturday Night Live cast by tuning into new episodes, which air on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET. The show has a great lineup of hosts and musical guests for Season 50, so make sure to check it out.