Sydney Sweeney Is Hosting SNL, But Turns Out She’ll Actually Be Facing Her ‘Biggest Fear’

Saturday Night Live has been on hiatus for a few weeks, but the late-night sketch comedy series is set to return this weekend. Formerly fired cast member Shane Gillis is set to headline the show (and the reaction to his return has been polarizing). Now, fans seem excited, as fan-favorite actress Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to be an SNL Season 49 host . The star herself has since shared her reaction to landing the highly coveted gig, and she also revealed that in taking the job, she’ll be facing her “biggest fear.”

It goes without saying at this point that the Euphoria star has plenty of experience when it comes to acting, at this point. She’s put in stellar performances in dramatic fare like the aforementioned TV series as well as in Reality and Sharp Objects. And one can’t downplay her comedic chops in the box-office hit that is rom-com Anyone but You. Though she has so much experience under her belt, she still gets jitters over performing on stage, it seems. She revealed that in a post shared to her Instagram story. You can check it out down below:

Stage fright definitely isn’t uncommon and can impact just about anyone, from newcomers to the acting profession to even those who’ve been in the game for quite some time. If anything, these comments make the 26-year-old star just a bit more relatable. It’s honestly a bit comforting to know that even one of the biggest celebrities in the world right now gets butterflies when she’s on stage.

With that being said, I’d like to think that the star will succeed when she appears at Studio 8H. As described above, she more than has the talent to participate in any of the wildest sketches that the writers can come up with. Of course, that makes one wonder just what might be in store when it comes to the comedic bits. I could definitely see a sketch that parodies Euphoria in some form or fashion. (That wild puking scene involving her character , Cassie, could even end up being lampooned.) Those who watch the show also know that there are instances in which surprise guests show up and, for this particular show, the crowd might go wild if Glen Powell – the co-lead of Anyone but You – were to pop in at some point.

This certainly has been an exciting time for Sydney Sweeney, who’s been seemingly snagging roles right and left. In addition to her starring role in the aforementioned 2023 romantic comedy, she’s also part of the cast of Madame Web , which just hit theaters. Now, she’s looking towards the release of her upcoming horror movie , Immaculate. Considering everything that’s happening for her right now, this SNL gig feels like the icing on the cake.

Hopefully, Sydney Sweeney will find some ways to ease her nerves before her episode, which airs on March 2 and features musical guest Kacey Musgraves. The cast could certainly help get her comfortable in the week leading up to the big night, I’d think. But here’s hoping Sweeney’s show goes off without a hitch.