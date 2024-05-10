Boy Meets World's Matthews Parents Reunited With The Cast, And Their Comments About Cory’s Friends Growing Up Has Me In My Childhood Feelings

The Boy Meets World cast grew up on TV before millions of viewers, and they have discussed the good and bad of experiencing adolescence on TV. One reward was getting close to adult castmates like William Russ and Betsy Randle (known as Alan and Amy Matthews). The rekindled closeness even led them to work on a new project. After reuniting with their younger co-stars, the Matthews parents commented on Cory’s friends growing up, and they have me in my childhood feelings.

The Matthews parents shared their observations on the Pod Meets World podcast. Former co-star and host Danielle Fishel recalled working with them on the sequel series Girl Meets World. She remembered a full-circle moment with her and Rider Strong being the adults on set instead of Randle and Russ. Having reunited as adults, Fishel asked whether there were any surprises the actors saw or if they knew how she and Strong would turn out. Betsy Randle revealed her thoughts on their growth after some troubled on-set years, saying:

I’m so happy that I like you all. We did go through some growing stages. My kids are the same age as you are. So, I had been there and done that. I was like ‘Okay, these are my pretend kids. But they’re not, and I love them. Oh, they’re going through that stage now, and they don’t like me.’ …I didn’t feel like you didn’t like me. It wasn’t that. It was just that sometimes I wasn’t given enough to play more with you. When we did get to play, I enjoyed that. I’m terribly impressed with how you guys turned out.

The feeling was mutual as Fishel and Strong admitted Randle was underutilized in BMW’s latter seasons. Randle wasn’t the only one loving her time with her now-adult castmates. William Russ wasn’t surprised by his co-star’s adult lives as he recalled interacting with them on the ABC sitcom set, saying:

I have to say I’m not surprised. I’m thrilled about where you are now and how you’ve grown as adults. You’re parents and everything else. You were always there. You were always great. You were always professional. [Because] frankly the work is too hard… We’re both very fortunate as I think we all are… It’s very special and very unique.

Giving his younger co-stars kudos for their professionalism as child actors was heartwarming. Russ seemingly loved his time with them as both children and adults. He cherished his close connection to them, especially Strong and Fishel, as adults. He watched them grow up over the ABC sitcom’s seven seasons. So, his take on their adult lives made sense.

I got all the feels from hearing Randle and Russ’s words. They confirmed something I always suspected – the Matthews parents were the same on and off set with their younger co-stars. Watching the coming-of-age sitcom fostered a real connection between Alan and Amy Matthews and their youngest son’s friends. The Matthews home was a refuge for Shawn Hunter and Topanga Lawrence when dealing with adolescent difficulties. It warmed my heart to know the connection translated to their off-screen lives.

Betsy Randle and William Russ’s recollections were the opposite of the traumatic and divided BTS conflict in BMW’s earlier seasons. The cast has addressed other BTS secrets, including the original Topanga actress getting fired and the character’s personality shift over the show’s run.

Hopefully, the upcoming untitled documentary will shed more light on the reunited cast’s relationships. In the meantime, you can relive every season of Boy Meets World by watching it through a Disney+ subscription.