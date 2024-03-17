Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel And Her Co-Stars Are Working On A New Project After Their Rewatch Podcast, And I Really Hope This Happens

The cast of Boy Meets World may be all grown up now, but it doesn’t mean the beloved sitcom has escaped their hearts (or ours). That's been proven by the fact that Topanga Lawrence actress Danielle Fishel and some of her other co-stars started a rewatch podcast called Pod Meets World. The audio show has seemingly given fans nostalgic feelings, as they rewatch episodes with Fishel, Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews). Now, it looks like the trio may have another project in store, and I'm really hoping it happens.

At ‘90s Con, the cast of the classic ABC series reunited and opened up about old times and their experiences on the beloved show. Naturally, Pod Meets World also came up during the discussion. It was during the panel that Danielle Fishel revealed that she and her colleagues on the podcast have something else in the works. As reported by People, the veteran actress announced that -- though it may or may not be released to the public -- she and her colleagues are working on a cool-sounding documentary:

We aren't even sure if it's ever gonna go anywhere or not. We're not necessarily intending on doing anything with it. But like, Bon [Bonnie Bartlett Daniels] mentioned, this has been such an amazing group of people that we have been able to stay in touch with for all this time. It really kicked into high gear last year when we started the podcast and we started doing some live shows. So, at some point, Rider, the creator of the idea of the podcast, also said to us, 'Do you think we should record any of this and do like a documentary of the experiences?'

All in all, it sounds like the proposed production would not only tackle their time on the show but also the trio's experiences as podcasters. Yeah, this needs to happen! Based on what we’ve heard on the podcast series, it seems there would be a lot of material for a documentary. We could see videos from the audition processes for the former child actors and have the opportunity to see familiar faces talking about their experiences. Maybe it could even delve into more of the controversial moments that occurred behind the camera like the “disrespectful” incidents Trina McGee experienced on set or the “traumatic” and “divided” conflicts that happened early into the show's run. And of course, I'd also like insight into how the podcast came together.

The crowd at ‘90s Con reportedly cheered when they heard the exciting news about a documentary, and understandably so. There’s surely so much about Boy Meets World that we don’t know -- from a behind-the-scenes standpoint -- that the doc could illuminate. However, Danielle Fishel explained there’s the challenge of possibly not having enough BTS footage at their disposal:

We have some, but not a lot. And [Rider] said, 'I think there's going to be a time whether it's in five years, 10 years or another 30 years where we're going to look back on the experience that we're all having now and wish we could relive it and experience it again.' So, we have a little film crew who has been interviewing fans at our live shows who's here with us this weekend. And, you know, went to dinner with all of us last night. Even if we never air it anywhere, it's just for us. But yeah, we're really excited about it.

Can someone at the House of Mouse please supply the group with some b-roll that they can use? Seriously, this could be a truly insightful and entertaining piece of work if the stars get the necessary resources. It could also be a prime piece of content that might play well on Disney+.

While the hosts of Pod would definitely be present for the project, I’d hope the show’s lead actor, Ben Savage, would take part in it. Savage didn’t join his former co-stars on their podcast project , as he's been focusing on other endeavors. Most notably, the Girl Meets World actor is also in the middle of running for congress for California's 30th congressional district. Let’s hope that if this project happens, Savage will be involved somehow.

I don't know about you, but I'm excited for this news out of '90s Con. Pod Meets World has already proven to be a worthwhile production that's allowed fans to learn about the experiences of the famed cast that’s made us laugh, cry, and smile over the years. And, with Danielle Fishel and co. taking the helm here, I'd be surprised if the doc wasn't compelling. We'll just have to wait and see whether it actually comes to fruition as they'd like.