Brass Against Got Banned By NASCAR For Peeing On A Fan’s Face But There’s Good News

Just days after Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista pulled down her pants and peed all over some dude’s face at the Welcome To Rockville festival, NASCAR, which owns the Daytona International Speedway where the incident took place, announced the group is banned from performing at any of its properties effective immediately. Apparently the popular racing organization isn’t interested in expanding its business to water sports, and as such, issued an official statement saying it “doesn’t condone” what happened.

I can’t get enough of this statement, specifically because it’s so vague and sanitized in that really specific press release kind of way. It’s as if they don’t even want to subtly hint at what happened. You can read the statement below, courtesy of The Daytona Beach News-Journal…

Daytona International Speedway doesn’t condone the inappropriate actions that took place during Thursday’s Welcome to Rockville event. We are working with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents to address the issue. The band will not be included in future programming at NASCAR venues.

Fortunately it’s not all bad news for Sophia Urista and Brass Against. One woman called police to complain about the aforementioned “inappropriate actions” as NASCAR called them at the concert. I guess she was down with her daughter watching whatever was going to happen at the Slipknot concert, but a lady peeing in a dude’s mouth was just a bridge too far for her. So, she called and let her feelings flow, but she apparently reconsidered and didn’t answer any follow-up calls from the police. The local authorities later issued a statement saying they won’t be commenting on the matter again. So, at least for now, it seems like the band is in the clear and won’t face any charges.

For those who might be out of the loop, the peeing happened during Brass Against’s performance on Thursday night at Welcome To Rockville. Sophia Urista complained several times on stage about how badly she had to pee and later said she would just have to go on someone. A man from the crowd volunteered. He came on stage. She took her pants off and unleashed an absolute flood of pee all over this gentleman. No one seemed more excited than he was.

Obviously the NSFW video went viral immediately. The other band members seemed a bit surprised at what happened, and they later released a statement saying things “got carried away.” I’d call that a vague and hilarious understatement, but compared to NASCAR’s sanitized one, it’s extremely graphic. They also clarified for fans that the singer cleaned up the mess herself after the performance and that they should not expect any peeing at future shows.

On the bright side, Brass Against generated a ton of publicity, and judging by the reaction on Twitter, they seemed to have picked up quite a few fans who discovered the band for the first time. Hopefully that ends up being the silver urinal lining in this whole thing.