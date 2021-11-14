Brass Against Responds After Lead Singer Sophia Urista Peed On Fan’s Face During Gig

You never quite know what you’re going to see during a live concert. You don’t know how long the band might play. You don’t know what songs they might choose, what the crowd energy might be like or, apparently, whether the lead singer will do a live version of the Aristocrats joke. That’s what happened on Thursday night when Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista, a former contestant on The Voice, dropped her pants and peed on the face of a willing and very excited fan. Days later, the band is still processing what happened and released a statement saying it won’t happen again.

The shocking GG Allin-style moment happened during the opening night of Rockville 2021 in Daytona. Sophia Urista reportedly complained several times during the set about how badly she had to urinate and later asked for a volunteer. A willing fan came up and got an absolute geiser of pee all up in his face. No one was happier than he was, and no one was apparently more surprised than the other members in the band. The video found here, which I won’t embed since it’s the most NSFW thing that has ever NSFWed, obviously went viral immediately, and the band later released a statement on its social media, along with a bunch of follow-up responses to fans and celebrities. You can read the first statement below…

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.

We’re not kink shaming anyone here at CinemaBlend. If you like to get weird, get weird (provided consenting adults are involved), but I can see how the other band members and some of the people in the crowd who didn’t sign up to go that hard were a little taken aback and uncomfortable with this kind of thing happening so far from a drain. Thankfully, Sophia Urista reportedly cleaned the mess up herself, which came out in subsequent Twitter responses from the band. There are a dozen or so replies from the official account, some of which are to celebrities like Andy Richter and Jason Isbell and some of which are to random fans. I’m not saying they’re happy about what happened, but based on some of the responses, they seem to have started making peace with it, especially after they got a bunch of messages from fans saying they just discovered the band and are into it. There are also a few tweets clarifying this was not sexual assault since the dude was very into it.

Brass Against is currently scheduled to hit the road for an extensive series of concerts in Europe, many alongside legends Tool. Hopefully more potential fans discover the band before those dates, whether it’s through the pee-related viral headlines or not.