Breaking Bad Vet Aaron Paul Reveals New Familial Connection To Bryan Cranston, Talks Jesse's Return In Better Call Saul

The television landscape has produced a plethora of formidable actor duos over the years, from I Love Lucy’s Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance to Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, widely known for their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, respectively, certainly stand amongst the best. While their on-screen work was entertaining, their off-camera relationship has been especially sweet to see. The two actors have remained close since the acclaimed AMC drama ended in 2013. In fact, Paul revealed a new familial connection he shares with his co-star, while discussing his return as Jesse on Better Call Saul.

This is an incredibly exciting time for Aaron Paul and, no, it’s not just because Jesse is set to appear during the sixth and final season of Saul. The 42-year-old Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Ryden. This week, Paul appeared on The Tonight Show , where he gushed about the newborn (and jokingly lamented the lack of sleep he’s had). He also revealed that his son now has a godfather in Bryan Cranston:

I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather. … He’s very excited, very honored. I love the man to death, he’s one of my best friends in the world. So yeah, it was just a no-brainer.

Though the two Emmy winners were already linked for life through Breaking Bad and their mezcal brand Dos Hombres, this latest connection is certainly the sweetest. It’s a true testament to the bond between the two men and, if I were in Bryan Cranston’s position, I’d be flattered as well.

Still, for many people, their roles as the chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin and his ex student are probably what come to mind when one first thinks of them. With that, fans are definitely pumped to see the actors reprise their famous roles on the spinoff series . During his chat with Jimmy Fallon, Aaron Paul didn’t give away specific plot details, though he did discuss what it was like to reprise his role as the humorous, yet sympathetic, Pinkman:

I didn’t think we were going to be able to talk about it. … It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again, it was strange. It was a lot of the same crew from Breaking Bad that’s working on Better Call Saul. It was just nice to be reunited with this beautiful group of people out of New Mexico.

The Saul Goodman-centric series doesn’t mark the first time the two stars have reprised their characters since BB ended. Aaron Paul’s Pinkman led 2019’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, in which Bryan Cranston briefly reprised the role of Walter White as well. The acclaimed film (streamable with a Netflix subscription ) continued Jesse’s journey and also featured cameos from other major characters .

Throughout their show’s five-season run, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston developed tremendous chemistry, providing fans with some excellent Walt and Jesse moments in the process. It’s unclear as to whether or not they’ll appear on Better Call Saul together but, whatever happens, it’s sure to be special – and something that young Ryden can someday watch and be proud of.