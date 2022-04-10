Better Call Saul Is Finally Bringing In Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul, And You Should Be Really Excited About It

It was the first question out of every Breaking Bad fan’s mouth as soon as the prequel series Better Call Saul was announced: Will we see Walter White and Jesse Pinkman? As the Bob Odenkirk-led series’ final season is set to premiere April 18, we finally have a definitive answer. Co-creator Peter Gould confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their roles and guest star in Season 6 of Better Call Saul , and based on what he and Odenkirk have said, I think fans have reason to be really excited about this.

Saul Goodman was introduced in Season 2 of Breaking Bad as the sleazy attorney who Walt and Jesse kidnapped in an attempt to make sure his client Badger doesn’t rat them out. Saul did help them, and continued to be an integral character for the rest of the series. Since Better Call Saul went back in time to show Saul’s transition from a fledgling public defender into the character we came to know, it was unclear whether Walt and Jesse would have a place in that universe. But speaking at PaleyFest LA (via Variety ), Peter Gould finally gave us the confirmation we’d been waiting for.

I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah. How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.

This is amazing news for Breaking Bad fans. The fact that Peter Gould is out-right confirming that we’re going to see Walt and Jesse makes me think they planned something epic. Otherwise why get fans’ hopes up? Co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould know how much these characters mean to fans, and they’ve given us no reason to think seeing Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising the roles will be anything less than satisfying.

Bob Odenkirk himself joined in on the teasing, following Peter Gould’s announcement by saying:

If you can believe it, there’s more.

The co-creator cut the actor off before he could reveal any more, but that’s definitely enough information to push my excitement levels through the roof . Prior to that panel, Bob Odenkirk also had some interesting things to say to Variety on the PaleyFest red carpet:

I personally feel that the two shows — Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — are entwined even more than ever in the final season. And I think that’s surprising and cool, and it’s gonna make you want to watch Breaking Bad again.

Any excuse for a Breaking Bad binge, right? Does that mean that something is going to happen this season on Better Call Saul that changes something we thought we knew about the original series?

Better Call Saul has already featured a number of crossover characters from Breaking Bad (other than Saul Goodman, of course) — notably Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring. But in addition to the series regulars, fans have also been treated to cameo appearances by Walt’s brother-in-law Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and his DEA agent partner Steve Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada), as well as fan favorite Gale Boetticher (David Costabile), Huell Babineaux (Lavell Crawford) and many others.