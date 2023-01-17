Candace Cameron Bure Gets Called Out By LGBTQ+ Actor Danny Pintauro Over Interview On The View: ‘It Was Horrifying’

In the months since Candace Cameron Bure’s controversial “traditional marriage” comments, many have spoken out against her. Specifically, actors and organizations within the LGBTQ+ community have expressed their disapproval of the GAF star’s comments. Now, Danny Pintauro called the former Full House star out regarding the time she and Raven Symoné interviewed him on The View, an experience that he called “horrifying.”

While on the Behind the Velvet Rope (opens in new tab) podcast, Pintauro was asked about Bure’s recent comments, and in response, he talked about the time she interviewed him on The View in 2015. For context about this interview from eight years ago, the Who’s the Boss star was there to talk about the dangers of crystal meth abuse during sex, via People . This is because he had been HIV-positive for 12 years at that point, and contracted it after having sex with a man who used meth and being a meth user himself. The host of the podcast asked him about his interaction with Bure on The View, and the former child star explained:

I was disappointed in the way she treated me when I was on The View. … [She treated me] poorly. She basically said, ‘Do you take responsibility for getting HIV because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle?’ And turned on the spot to my husband and said, ‘Do you have unprotected sex with your husband?’ I mean, it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah. And so it’s not surprising to me that she’s taking this stance with Christmas movies that she’s gonna be involved in, but it is very disappointing.

Based on his response, it sounds like Pintauro's experience on The View was not good, and did not foster a great relationship with Bure, and he wasn't shocked by what she said at the end of 2022. Along with Pintauro, many have spoken out against Bure’s comments regarding “traditional marriage.” Jojo Siwa called what Bure said “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQ+ community, Jodie Sweetin spoke out , saying she is an LGBTQ+ ally, and GLAAD responded to the comments explaining it was “irresponsible and hurtful” for her to use “tradition” to “guise” “exclusion.” Jonathan Bennett also spoke up about Hallmark , the network Bure left , supporting LGBTQ+ storylines.

Pintauro continued to talk about his thoughts on Bure, and her recent comments. He explained:

We’ve been in this business together… She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It’s almost like she went backwards in a way. I don’t know if that’s her brother or her family. I don’t know where any of that stems from, but it’s definitely disappointing. I think she could be an incredible ally…

He noted that if she could “open herself up again” she could be a great ally. Pintauro also talked about Bure’s religious beliefs, saying her faith is deeply tied to who she is. When it comes to her faith, Bure has talked about how she felt like being religious and growing up in Los Angeles was difficult, however, she’s been clear that her faith is a massive part of her life.

Pintauro ended the segment by talking about how he’s proud that Lifetime, a network he has worked with before, has continued to have LGBTQ+ content in its programming. Along with his work at Lifetime, Pintauro has a series in development called Unsure/Positive, which is about a person living with HIV.