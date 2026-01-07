Bowen Yang Shares Gratitude After SNL Exit And Gets Real About The Challenges Of Working There: ‘Out Of Your Control’
The former SNL cast member is opening up.
At the end of 2025, Saturday Night Live said goodbye to yet another seasoned cast member – Bowen Yang. News of the comedian’s departure was reported in late December and, shortly after, Yang confirmed the reports himself with a heartwarming social media post. He signed off for the final time during SNL’s latest Christmas episode, during which he received his flowers. Now that some time has passed, Yang is opening up about his decision to leave the network TV institution along with the highs and lows of working there.
Yang opened up about his SNL departure during the latest episode of his Las Culturistas Podcast, which he co-hosts with Matt Rogers. As shared early in the episode, Rogers had been eager to discuss this topic with his buddy and media cohort. Yang, who also said he felt “so good” since making his last appearance as an active cast member at Studio 8H. While sharing his reasoning for his exit, the Wedding Banquet star named several external variables that cropped up during his tenure:
Bowen Yang joined Saturday Night Live as a staff writer in 2018 during the show’s 44th season and, in 2019, he became a featured player. His tenure on the show ended on a high note, as his final episode featured his friend and Wicked co-star, Ariana Grande, as host and Cher as the musical guest. Grande and Cher embraced Bowen on stage during the “Delta Lounge” sketch, as he (while still in character) bid farewell. As much as Yang expressed how much he enjoyed the show, he also brought up some more challenging factors:
Even the biggest stars SNL has ever produced have talked about just how challenging the process of working on the show can be. Make no mistake, though, as Yang also described himself as “grateful” for the experience. Still, he’s fully cognizant of some of the “struggles” that can come with it:
Prior to Yang sharing these comments, there were reports regarding his reason for deciding to leave SNL. An insider alleged that the “grueling schedule” of working on the sketch comedy show was starting to weigh on Yang and that he was getting to a point at which he was “not happy.” Series creator Lorne Michaels also reportedly offered Yang a considerable amount of money to appear during the first half of Season 51.
Regardless of what motivated his departure, Bowen Yang seems content with his decision and is excited to focus on other endeavors, like expanding his podcast with Rogers. He’s also received tributes from series veterans like Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson. Marcello Hernández also lauded Yang as a “guy who put up numbers” and generated great laughs. Yang’s Saturday Night Live legacy is sure to live on, and those who want to revisit his best sketches can stream classic episodes with a Peacock subscription.
