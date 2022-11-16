Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Defends 'Traditional Marriage' Comments After JoJo Siwa, Jodie Sweetin And More Fired Back At GAF Star

Candace Cameron Bure recently explained one reason she left Hallmark for GAC Family, saying she was excited that GAC put Christianity at the center of their stories and showed “traditional marriage.” Now, many stars, including JoJo Siwa, who has a history with the actress, and her Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin are calling her out. Meanwhile, her daughter, Natasha Bure, has posted her support for her mother’s comments.

Bure’s decision to leave Hallmark came after other stars announced their departure, including Danica McKellar , and now she’s adding more context as to why she decided to switch networks.

Why Candance Cameron Bure Left Hallmark For GAC Family

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (via TV Line ) Bure explained why she left Hallmark for GAC Family , saying she knew those who worked at her new network “were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” She also noted that with the latest change in leadership at Hallmark she felt like the network was “completely different.” The comment that caused all the backlash, was about the network showing “traditional marriage,” Bure said:

I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.

This comes after Hallmark started making movies with same-sex couples starring in them. Bure said there will not be LGBTQ+ couples represented on her new network. These comments caused big backlash from many, however, JoJo Siwa, who has a history with the Full House actress, called her out on Instagram.

Siwa and Bure have a history. Earlier this year the YouTube star said the former Hallmark actress was the “rudest celebrity” she had met. Bure then explained that the two connected after the comment and cleared the air. However, this time, she didn’t hold back when calling out the actress. Following the publication of the WSJ article where Brue talked about “traditional marriage,” Siwa, who is an advocate for and part of the LGBTQ+ community, went to Instagram to write:

honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.

The young star also called Bure’s comments “embarrassing” for her in a video on her Instagram stories. She also said she found it “hilarious” that somebody would support Bure's view.

Siwa’s comments came after ex-Hallmark star Hilarie Burton called out Bure , writing “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.” The former One Tree Hill star went on to criticize the GAC actress, calling her a “bigot” and saying she could “ride that prejudice wave” to the “bank.”

Along with Burton and Siwa, Bure’s former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin showed she didn’t approve of her co-star’s comments when she posted a sympathetic comment on Siwa’s post, saying:

You know I love you ❤️❤️

While there are a lot of people who have spoken out against Bure, her daughter posted a long post in support of her mother.

In response to the negative attention her mother received, Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure posted in support of her mother, which you can see here:

Natasha Bure (@natashabure)

She wrote that she has been “blessed” with her parents. She also said she loves her mom because she puts “Christ before all.” This then led to a paragraph about how the negative media attention around her mom. She wrote:

The media is an absolutely VILE space for negativity and I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost grace. As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith and never let others dim your light for Him. No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail.

Natasha then went on to talk about things getting out of hand with “strategically worded” headlines, and the toxicity of cancel culture. She ended the post saying this was “sad to watch,” and she called her mom the “real deal.”

This is not the first time Natasha has spoken out in support of her mother , and against Siwa. When the “rudest celebrity” debacle happened, Bure’s daughter posted about there being “bigger issues in the world” and that Siwa's experience was not a “rough" one.

Comments continue to appear about what Bure said, and the discourse surrounding the debate will likely continue as the holidays start, and as Hallmark and GAF roll into their biggest season.