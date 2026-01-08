I Just Found Out One Battle After Another's Chase Infiniti Has 2 Upcoming Roles, And I'm Really Excited About It

Since we’re early into 2026, I’m still thinking about the best movies of 2025, and how seeing Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another felt like seeing the debut of Hollywood’s next big young star. The movie was the 25-year-old’s first movie ever, and I found her the most memorable actor in the film, even though Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn also starred. With that in mind, I want to talk more about Infiniti and the exciting work she has lined up next.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

After Chase Infiniti Blew Me Away In One Battle After Another, I’m Ready For Her Career To Skyrocket

When it comes to young actresses of color having consistently big roles in Hollywood, sadly, there aren’t too many to talk about. There’s Zendaya, of course, who’s got a huge year in front of her with The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and Euphoria Season 3 all coming out this year. I find it sweet that Zendaya actually sent Infiniti flowers following the release of One Battle After Another, because I can easily see the actress becoming the next big thing in Hollywood – and it would be very deserved.

This all comes down to her incredible performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, where she played the daughter of Teyana Taylor’s character. I felt like Infiniti had a really unique presence on screen where she could conjure up so much emotion and nuance during all the thrilling sequences of PTA’s movie. She has real movie star energy, and I’m so happy to see that she has two high-profile roles on the way.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Two Roles Chase Infiniti Has Coming Up Next

As Chase Infiniti is in the middle of the award season, where she’s already been nominated at the Gotham Awards, Critics' Choice, Golden Globes, Actors Awards, the breakout star is about to star in a series on the 2026 TV schedule. Infiniti is leading The Testaments, which is among the upcoming book adaptations we’ve been really anticipating. The TV show is based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Infiniti will play one of three of protagonists in The Testaments, Agnes Jemima. I can’t wait to see her lead this show, in another really great role. It’s dropping on Hulu this April.

Additionally, Infiniti is already working on her second movie, and it’s called The Julia Set. Once again, the actress is set to lead, this time as a mathematician who’s preparing for the most challenging math competition in the world, The Putnam Exam. Per a report by Deadline, Chase Infiniti will star alongside The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Christopher Briney, The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson, and The White Lotus’s Jason Isaacs. The movie started filming in London in October, so I could see this coming out later this year or in 2027.

These roles feel like only the beginning for Chase Infiniti, and I’m happy to see the bright talent earn the opportunity to become the next big Hollywood star right after breaking through with One Battle After Another.