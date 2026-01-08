‘I Will Eat My Words’: Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Joined The New Buffy The Vampire Show After Saying She’d ‘Never’ Return
New Sunnydale is on the way!
News broke back in early 2025 that Buffy The Vampire Slayer would be coming back thanks to Sarah Michelle Gellar and Hulu. The streaming service greenlit a pilot order for a continuation to the beloved fantasy series with Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao also behind the project. Almost a year later, Gellar has just shared more details about why she’s making the series.
In a new interview with Evan Ross Katz, Sarah Michelle Gellar spoke in depth about her thoughts on the new series set to be called Buffy The Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale. In her words:
Hey, no one can blame Sarah Michelle Gellar for wanting to put the nail in the coffin on Buffy after its successful seven-season run, but she changed her mind about revisiting the series for a very specific reason. As she shared:
From May to August of 2025, a bunch of cast members were added to the New Sunnydale cast, including a round of young stars led by The Skeleton Crew’s Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel Di Tomasso, and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Chase Sui Wonders was added after she and Gellar were both in the latest I Know What You Did Last Summer. Zhao has also teased more OG characters joining the cast.
Prior to these comments, Gellar has also called Zhao a “true fan that is desperate to revisit the world, not reinvent it” and has said it would be accessible to new and old fans of Buffy. It’s apparently been a “nerve-wracking” process for Gellar to give fans something that they’ll love, but she seems committed. She continued:
Per these comments, it sounds like Gellar and Zhao are still working out the details of the story of the new Buffy before filming it, but it’s coming along. Gellar also clarified if it’s a reboot by saying this:
Buffy The Vampire Slayer ran on The WB from the summer of 1997 to 2001 before switching to UPN for its final two seasons. The finale aired on September 24, 2002, making the last appearance of Buffy Summers being nearly 25 years old. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about New Sunnydale, but for now we can look forward to Gellar returning to the horror space with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, coming to theaters on March 27, 2026.
