Following Controversy, Candace Cameron Bure Talks Growing Up In Hollywood And ‘Going Against The Grain’ When It Came To Faith
The actress has faced a lot of backlash in the past couple of months.
We’re quickly coming to the end of a holiday season that, similar to years past, has seen a plethora of options for wonderfully cheesy holiday rom-coms. However, this year's movie season has been steeped in conversations surrounding LGBTQ+ inclusivity in Christmas TV movies. Candace Cameron Bure’s comments on keeping “traditional marriage at the core” of offerings from her relatively new home at Great American Family sparked backlash and lots of opinions about faith and tradition. Amidst the brouhaha, Bure opened up about her upbringing, saying she’s no stranger to speaking up about her faith, even in environments that might not be open to hearing it.
Candace Cameron Bure sat down with her brother Kirk Cameron (no stranger to backlashes himself) for his show Takeaways, and she spoke about how growing up in Hollywood taught her early how to stand up for what she believed in. In her words:
The Full House alum has certainly never been afraid to speak openly about her faith, and in response to the backlash over her comments about “traditional marriage,” she said it broke her heart that people thought she “intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.” From her perspective, she just wants to celebrate God’s greatness through the stories she tells. In conversation with the Growing Pains vet, she admitted that sometimes it’s hard to go “against the grain” when people have different beliefs than you, which has been her experience in L.A. She continued:
Candace Cameron Bure seemed to go against the grain of what many of her fellow actors believed about including more LGBTQ+ diversity in holiday rom-coms. She was called a “bigot” by both Hilarie Burton and Holly Robinson Peete, who also warned against using “tradition” to justify discrimination. The controversy even led GAF actor Neal Bledsoe to part ways with the network, as he released an emotional statement in which he said he will not give refuge to “those who excuse exclusion and promote division in any way, shape, or form.” While she's never actually saoid anything specifically hateful, her critics don't view her deflections or GAF's current movie slate as being indicative of welcoming one and all.
The star of A Christmas… Present wasn’t without her defenders, however. Danica McKellar — one of several former Hallmark stars who left for GAF — took to social media to “set the record straight” about her own support for representation, but she said she disagreed with her frequent co-star’s take on Candace Cameron Bure’s quote.
Another Great American Family actor, Paul Greene, said the actress has “one of the biggest hearts” he’s ever met, and he hopes everyone can come together to try to “understand what it must be like for the queer community to not have their stories told.”
You can see what holiday offerings are available with our 2022 Christmas movie schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.