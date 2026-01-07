After 50 Cent Releases His Diddy Docuseries, He’s Already Diving Deeper Into True Crime

While Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson established his career as a rapper, he has since ventured into the world of TV and film. Not only is he an actor, but he’s also become a successful producer, with one of his latest ventures being the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. That four-part show has proven to be quite popular amongst Netflix subscription holders. It would now seem that Jackson isn’t quite done with the true crime genre just yet, as he and A&E are now reportedly joining forces for a small-screen production.

50 Cent Is Tackling A True Crime Show With Some Heavy Subject Matter

Fiddy is set to tackle the topic of gang rivalries by way of a new show that’s been tentatively titled Gang Wars. According to Deadline, the show will specifically zero in on street battles, power plays and betrayals that have become synonymous with gang culture. The trade describes the show as being a “raw, unfiltered” piece of work, and it’ll apparently feature wide-ranging access to individuals who will be sharing their accounts. Behind the scenes, Jackson’s G-Unit Film & TV banner arm and Citizen Jones are co-producing this series.

What isn’t clear about the show, as of this writing, is which gangs will actually be examined. Given gang feuds have been so prominent throughout history, the producers certainly do have a lot of beefs to choose from. I feel as though one that would probably be a shoo-in for the show is the long-running struggle between the Crips and Bloods of the Los Angeles area. Focusing on that particular situation would also open the floodgates for the creative team to discuss rappers with ties to both gangs.

Gang Wars feels like a natural follow-up to The Reckoning for 50 Cent, given the legal issues and candid stories that are told in that doc. From a business perspective, this production also makes sense due to the continued popularity of true crime documentaries and shows. Already, I can’t help but wonder if this gang series will earn levels of buzz comparable to the Combs doc.

What Is The Diddy Doc About, And Why Has It Drawn Backlash From The Rapper Himself?

Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning chronicles its titular subject’s rise to prominence within the entertainment industry as well as his personal life. In time, the show delves into the legal issues that have plagued Combs over the past several years. That includes his 2024 arrest, which led to his sex-trafficking trial in 2025 and subsequent four-year prison sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution. Former collaborators like Mark Curry and Aubrey O’Day, are interviewed within the doc.

Shortly after the show’s release, Diddy spoke out against it and claimed the producers used “stolen” footage that he’d commissioned for his own personal use. It’s since been reported that the embattled music mogul is considering taking legal action against Netflix. On the other side of this, Stapleton and Jackson denied the claim that they stole footage, though they didn’t reveal how they acquired it.

Combs also took issue with the fact that 50 Cent, who he’s long feuded with, would be producing The Reckoning. Fiddy said that years-long beef had nothing to do with his decision to make the documentary, as he wanted to show that a portion of the hip-hop community wanted to hold Combs accountable. Even still, Jackson also believes that if Combs watches the doc, he’ll appreciate it since it tells his whole story.

I’m not sure whether 50 Cent’s Gang Wars will rattle as many cages as the Diddy docuseries has. Regardless, though, I’m fascinated as to what information the A&E documentary might bring to light.