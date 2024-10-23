I Can’t Stop Watching SNL’s Viral ‘Hey, Soul Sister Sketch,’ And I’m Loving All The Fan Reactions

Michael Keaton hosted Saturday Night Live Season 50’s Halloween special, with musical guest Billie Eilish, amid the 2024 TV schedule . That was fitting, given the actor recently let "The Juice" loose again in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Some tricks and treats were sprinkled throughout the episode (but nothing David Pumpkins-level funny .) However, a sketch that poked fun at Train's hit song, "Hey, Soul Sister" really struck a chord and is going viral. And not only can I not stop watching it, but I'm loving the fan reactions as well.

The segment is set in 1955 Detroit where an interracial couple (Andrew Dismukes and Ego Nwodim) introduces their families to one another and shares the news that they're planning to get married. Dismuke’s family members -- played by Michael Keaton and Heidi Gardner -- are hesitant up front, while Nwodim’s family ( played by Kenan Thompson and Devon Walker) advocates for the relationship and are open. However, the situation gets awkward due to a musical performance by the groom-to-be. Take a look:

Forbidden Romance - SNL - YouTube Watch On

As you can see in the video above, both families' tunes immediately flip when Dismukes pulls out a ukelele and begins singing Train’s "Hey Soul Sister," which is posed as an ode he wrote for his love. The song, which used to be a chart topper, has sparked a lot of discussion across the Internet due to its use on the latest installment of SNL (which also featured the return of Alec Baldwin ).

The general consensus seems to be that many are pleased that the song has been highlighted in this way. Based on the reactions shared on X, a number of people have long found the track to be problematic -- or just not as good a song as people would claim, in general. And, on the other hand, some hilariously expressed dismay over the critiques. I can't get over the humorously brutal honesty that's on display, and you can see for yourself below:

'Hey, Soul Sister' really is the worst song ever written. - @thejohnhugar

Not 'Hey, Soul Sister' catching strays on SNL. LMFAOOO - @TrevonWes

Not… not someone thinking SNL stole their joke about Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” like people haven’t been complaining about it and saying the same thing since 2009. - @NuuYawkerr

Because of SNL, I looked up the lyrics to "Hey, Soul Sister." I'd heard the song before -- there are some things in this life that you simply can't control -- but had never really *listened* to it before. Those lyrics are unconscionable. They are proof the devil lives among us. - @faceyouhate

So glad SNL showed everyone how awful and unhinged “hey soul sister” is. - @pharmd23

The funniest thing about that hey soul sister snl skit, is they didn’t even have to parody the song, the original lyrics were crazy enough. - @kenhinasupreme

Honestly, the sketch was brilliant, and it's not hard at all for me to see why it's garnering so much buzz. One also can't help but look at Train's long-beloved song in a very different light now.

Now, I'm wondering if SNL's cast and writers might shed light on other questionable pieces of pop culture and do so in creative and funny ways, which is something the show has done in varying ways over the years. It's certainly a possibility, and I'd definitely down to see that as well as how viewers would react. And as for Train, may I suggest just sticking with "Drops of Jupiter" vibes for a while?

Saturday Night Live’s 50th season continues after Halloween on November 2nd with host John Mulaney, who is one of the most recent members of the Five-Timers Club , along with musical guest Chappel Roan. The show airs on the titular night at 11:30 p.m. ET, and episodes are also available to stream with a Peacock subscription .